STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Amid social media ban, Donald Trump launches official website of 45th US President

The website is meant to allow supporters to request their participation in events, submit letters and ask for personalized greetings

Published: 30th March 2021 02:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2021 02:21 PM   |  A+A-

Former US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)

Former US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Former US President Donald Trump and former First Lady Melania Trump on Monday announced the launch of 'the official website of the 45th President of the United States'.

The website is meant to allow supporters to request their participation in events, submit letters and ask for personalized greetings, The Hill reported.

According to a brief statement from Trump's office, the former first couple is "continually strengthened by the enduring spirit of the American people" and looks forward to staying in touch.

The website, called 45office.com, contains a page summarising the Trumps' time in the White House as well as another page where supporters can submit comments to the former president, reported The Hill.

"Through this office, President Trump will remain a tireless champion for the hardworking men and women of our great country -- and for their right to live in safety, dignity, prosperity, and peace," reads a message on the website's homepage.

This comes after Trump was banned from social media platforms Twitter and Facebook following the deadly insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6 this year.

Trump established his official post-presidency office in Florida earlier this year, but he has been largely silent about future plans amid swirling speculation that he may run for office again in 2024.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Donald Trump Donald Trump website 45office
India Matters
Amazon Senior Vice-President (Global) Amit Agarwal. (Photo| Twitter)
ThinkEdu: How Amazon created two lakh jobs during Covid pandemic
Jesuit priest and social activist Stan Swamy. (Photo | PTI)
Bhima Koregaon case: 2500 activists, intellectuals demand immediate bail for Stan Swamy
This Kochi doctor is setting example by cleaning city roads
For representational purposes
Maximum temperatures in Telangana to be 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Small Is Beautiful: Sparking The Start-Ups Within | Amit Agarwal | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairperson of All India Council for Technical Education. (AICTE Website)
What The NEP Will Mean For An Atmanirbhar India | Anil Sahasrabudhe | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Gallery
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp