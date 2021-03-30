STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Pakistan PM Imran Khan replaces lawyer for fourth time in Shahbaz Sharif's defamation case against him

Prime Minister Khan has engaged his party Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf's Senator Syed Ali Zafar as his new counsel to defend him in the case.

Published: 30th March 2021 07:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2021 07:07 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Pakistan PM Imran Khan (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LAHORE: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has replaced his lawyer for the fourth time in a defamation case filed against him by PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif, which has been pending for the last four years.

Prime Minister Khan has engaged his party Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf's Senator Syed Ali Zafar as his new counsel to defend him in the case.

Zafar's associate appeared before the District and Sessions Court Lahore on Monday and filed his power of attorney on behalf of the premier.

Additional District & Sessions Judge Yasir Hayat directed Zafar to personally submit his power of attorney on the next hearing on April 6.

The court also asked him to submit replies to the case. It was the 46th hearing of the case. In the last 45 hearings, Khan's lawyer sought adjournment on 38 occasions. The court adjourned the hearing till April 6.

On the previous hearing, Khan's counsel had given an undertaking in writing that on the next hearing, arguments would be advanced and no further adjournment would be sought.

According to the case, "Imran Khan made a false and malicious allegation against Shahbaz Sharif that the latter offered PKR 10bn (USD 61 million) to the former through a common friend in exchange of withdrawing the Panama Papers case in the Supreme Court against the 70-year-old former prime minister and his elder brother Nawaz Sharif (in 2017)."

Sharif, who is currently in London for treatment, is the supremo of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

He was disqualified as prime minister in 2017 by the Supreme Court in 2017 in the Panama Papers case.

Three corruption cases - Avenfield properties, Flagship Investment and Al-Azizia steel mills - were registered against the Sharif family by the anti-graft body in 2017 following a judgment by the Supreme Court that disqualified him and subsequently he was jailed for seven years in the Al-Azizia mills corruption case.

He was granted bail in this case in November 2019 by the Lahore High Court on medical grounds.

Khan, however, did not name the person who offered him the money on behalf of Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz.

Shahbaz, in the case, had asked Khan to tender a proper apology within 14 days through the print and electronic media.

"However, Imran Khan failed to make an apology and the plaintiff (was) left with no option but to approach the court for recovery of damages," it said.

The suit pleads that the baseless and defamatory statements by the defendant, widely circulated by the media, lowered Shahbaz's integrity and caused him extreme mental torture, agony and anxiety.

The court has been requested to issue a decree for recovery of PKR 10 billion as compensation for the publication of defamatory content.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Imran Khan Shahbaz Sharif
India Matters
Amazon Senior Vice-President (Global) Amit Agarwal. (Photo| Twitter)
ThinkEdu: How Amazon created two lakh jobs during Covid pandemic
Jesuit priest and social activist Stan Swamy. (Photo | PTI)
Bhima Koregaon case: 2500 activists, intellectuals demand immediate bail for Stan Swamy
This Kochi doctor is setting example by cleaning city roads
For representational purposes
Maximum temperatures in Telangana to be 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Ever Given, a Panama-flagged cargo ship is accompanied by Suez Canal tugboats as it moves in the Suez Canal, Egypt. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Suez Canal reopens after nearly a week as stuck cargo ship is freed
Representational Image. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
New wave, new pattern: 20-39 age group at risk as COVID-19 spikes in Bengaluru
Gallery
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp