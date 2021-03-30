STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Pakistan PM Imran Khan makes full recovery from COVID-19, resumes work

The 68-year-old premier along with his wife Bushra Bibi tested positive for COVID-19 on March 20 and the couple remained in quarantine.

Published: 30th March 2021 07:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2021 07:43 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Pakistan PM Imran Khan (Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has made full recovery from the coronavirus and has resumed work, it was announced on Tuesday, more than a week after he tested positive for the deadly virus.

Senator Faisal Javed Khan, who is considered close to the premier, made the announcement on Twitter.

"He has resumed work gradually and started building up his work routine as per doctors' instructions keeping in view national and international guidelines," the senator tweeted, adding that the public should take precautions to prevent the spread of the virus.

ALSO READ | Pakistan President Arif Alvi tests positive for COVID-19 days after taking first dose of vaccine

The 68-year-old premier along with his wife Bushra Bibi tested positive for COVID-19 on March 20 and the couple remained in quarantine.

It was not known if she had also recovered.

The news of Prime Minister Khan's recovery came a day after President Arif Alvi and Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak tested positive for the deadly virus and went into quarantine.

No fresh statement was officially made about their health.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Imran Khan Imran Khan COVID diagnosis
India Matters
Amazon Senior Vice-President (Global) Amit Agarwal. (Photo| Twitter)
ThinkEdu: How Amazon created two lakh jobs during Covid pandemic
Jesuit priest and social activist Stan Swamy. (Photo | PTI)
Bhima Koregaon case: 2500 activists, intellectuals demand immediate bail for Stan Swamy
This Kochi doctor is setting example by cleaning city roads
For representational purposes
Maximum temperatures in Telangana to be 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Ever Given, a Panama-flagged cargo ship is accompanied by Suez Canal tugboats as it moves in the Suez Canal, Egypt. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Suez Canal reopens after nearly a week as stuck cargo ship is freed
Representational Image. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
New wave, new pattern: 20-39 age group at risk as COVID-19 spikes in Bengaluru
Gallery
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp