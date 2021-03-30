STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Pak PM Imran Khan writes to PM Modi; says creation of 'enabling environment' imperative for dialogue

Khan's letter was in reply to Prime Minister Modi's letter to him last week to extend greetings on the occasion of Pakistan Day.

Published: 30th March 2021 11:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2021 11:33 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi and Imran Khan. (File | PTI)

PM Narendra Modi and Imran Khan (File photos | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has responded to Narendra Modi’s Pakistan Day letter stressing that all outstanding issues between the two countries, including the Kashmir dispute, be solved through dialogue.

“The people of Pakistan also desire peaceful, cooperative relations with all neighbours including India. We are convinced that durable peace and stability in South Asia is contingent upon resolving all outstanding issues between India and Pakistan, in particular the Jammu and Kashmir dispute,” Khan wrote in a letter dated March 29.

 Modi in his letter on March 22 had said India desires cordial relations with the people of Pakistan. “For this, an environment of trust, devoid of terror and hostility is imperative,” he had said. The letter was seen as a peace gesture to Pakistan. However, officials played it down saying it was a routine practice for New Delhi to send a letter to Islamabad on the occasion of Pakistan Day.

Khan, in his letter, also stressed that creation of an enabling environment is imperative for a constructive and result-oriented dialogue. Relations between India and Pakistan seem to be on the upswing since the joint statement issued by the DGMOs in February reiterating their commitment to strictly enforce the 2003 ceasefire.

Many statements, seen to be soft towards India, have emerged from Pakistan’s top political and military leadership since Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Bajwa urged India to bury the past and move forward. Bajwa also said his military was ready for dialogue on Kashmir. Ties between the countries spiraled after the Centre in August 2019 repealed Article 370 and bifurcated J&K into two Union Territories. Reports suggested peace was brokered by the UAE and ceasefire enforcement was only the start.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Imran khan Narendra Modi pakistan India India Pakistan relations
India Matters
Amazon Senior Vice-President (Global) Amit Agarwal. (Photo| Twitter)
ThinkEdu: How Amazon created two lakh jobs during Covid pandemic
Jesuit priest and social activist Stan Swamy. (Photo | PTI)
Bhima Koregaon case: 2500 activists, intellectuals demand immediate bail for Stan Swamy
This Kochi doctor is setting example by cleaning city roads
For representational purposes
Maximum temperatures in Telangana to be 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Ever Given, a Panama-flagged cargo ship is accompanied by Suez Canal tugboats as it moves in the Suez Canal, Egypt. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Suez Canal reopens after nearly a week as stuck cargo ship is freed
Representational Image. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
New wave, new pattern: 20-39 age group at risk as COVID-19 spikes in Bengaluru
Gallery
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp