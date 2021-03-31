STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

California teacher makes racist remark after she forgets to exit Zoom call, faces lawsuit

Katura Stokes filed a damage claim - typically a precursor to a lawsuit - on Thursday on behalf of her son against the Palmdale School District over comments made by a science instructor .

Published: 31st March 2021 02:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2021 02:01 PM   |  A+A-

Racism, Black Lives Matter, George Floyd

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

PALMDALE: The mother of a Black 12-year-old boy is seeking damages against a Southern California school district after her son's teacher went on a half-hour tirade laced with racism and profanity.

Katura Stokes filed a damage claim - typically a precursor to a lawsuit - on Thursday on behalf of her son against the Palmdale School District over comments made by a science instructor after a Zoom session with her son in January, the Orange County Register reported.

The sixth-grader attends Desert Willow Fine Arts, Science and Technology Magnet Academy in Palmdale, an Antelope Valley city northeast of Los Angeles. The student body is about 13 per cent African-American.

In her complaint, Stokes said her son had struggled to complete class assignments using the district's online platform for distance learning, instituted because classrooms have been closed during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the complaint, science teacher Kimberly Newman, Stokes and her son had a Zoom session on January 20 to work out problems in using the platform and the teacher finally said the boy was caught up with his assignments.

But then the teacher, apparently unaware that she hadn't exited the session, went on a rant - recorded by Stokes - lasting more than 30 minutes in which she apparently is heard complaining to her husband.

"She's answered her phone for the first time the entire year," the teacher says of Stokes, according to the video obtained by the Register. "I mean these parents, that's what kind of piece of s**t they are," Newman says, and adds: "Black. He's Black. They're a Black family."

"Your son has learned to lie to everybody and make excuses ... to be a child," the video continues. "Since you've taught him to make excuses that nothing is his fault. This is what Black people do."

Newman was placed on administrative leave and resigned within days after the Zoom meeting. She declined to comment when reached by phone Thursday, the Register said.

The video "clearly shows that unequal educational experiences for minority students exist," said Neil Gehlawat, an attorney representing Stokes. "Ms. Stokes reached out for help - and, in return, she discovered that her son was being treated unfairly because of the color of his skin."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Palmdale School District Katura Stokes Zoom call racism Black lives matter
India Matters
Amazon Senior Vice-President (Global) Amit Agarwal. (Photo| Twitter)
ThinkEdu: How Amazon created two lakh jobs during Covid pandemic
Jesuit priest and social activist Stan Swamy. (Photo | PTI)
Bhima Koregaon case: 2500 activists, intellectuals demand immediate bail for Stan Swamy
This Kochi doctor is setting example by cleaning city roads
For representational purposes
Maximum temperatures in Telangana to be 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Ever Given, a Panama-flagged cargo ship is accompanied by Suez Canal tugboats as it moves in the Suez Canal, Egypt. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Suez Canal reopens after nearly a week as stuck cargo ship is freed
Representational Image. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
New wave, new pattern: 20-39 age group at risk as COVID-19 spikes in Bengaluru
Gallery
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp