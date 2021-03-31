STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Germany drops probe of 95-year-old former Nazi concentration camp guard deported from US

Friedrich Karl Berger arrived in his native Germany in February after being ordered deported by a court in Memphis last year.

Published: 31st March 2021 04:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2021 04:43 PM   |  A+A-

Friedrich Karl Berger, a 95-year-old former Nazi concentration camp guard, was deported to his native Germany on orders from a Tennessee court.

Friedrich Karl Berger, a 95-year-old former Nazi concentration camp guard, was deported to his native Germany on orders from a Tennessee court. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

BERLIN: German prosecutors said Wednesday that they have dropped an investigation of a 95-year-old former Nazi concentration camp guard after he declined to be questioned following his deportation from the United States.

Friedrich Karl Berger arrived in his native Germany in February after being ordered deported by a court in Memphis last year. Prosecutors in the northern town of Celle said at the time that he told German police he would be willing in principle to be questioned by investigators with a lawyer present.

A U.S. immigration judge ordered Berger deported after finding that his “willing service as an armed guard of prisoners at a concentration camp where persecution took place” constituted assistance in Nazi-sponsored persecution.

The court found that Berger, who had been living in the U.S. since 1959, had served at a camp in Meppen, Germany, near the border with the Netherlands, a subcamp of the larger Neuengamme concentration camp near Hamburg.

It said during the winter of 1945, prisoners in Meppen were held in “atrocious” conditions and exploited for outdoor forced labor, working “to the point of exhaustion and death.”

Berger admitted to American investigators that he served in Meppen as a guard for a few weeks near the end of the war but said he did not observe any abuse or killings. The Memphis court found, however, that Berger had helped guard prisoners during a forced evacuation that took nearly two weeks and claimed the lives of 70 people.

Celle prosecutors shelved their initial investigation of him in November, saying they had been unable to refute his account. They decided to take another look after he arrived in Germany and initially signaled he was opening to questioning, but said Wednesday they have once again closed their investigation on suspicion of accessory to murder.

After Berger arrived in Germany, he was assigned a defense lawyer. The attorney then said, after consulting with Berger, that his client was “not available” for questioning as a suspect, prosecutors said in a statement.

“After exhausting all evidence,” they have now “closed the investigation again for lack of sufficient suspicion,” they added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
German Nazi concentration camp guard Nazi guard deportation
India Matters
A still from Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer 'Roohi'.
Deja-vu, alarm as entertainment industry takes stock of COVID-19 graph, charts roadmap
In normal circumstances, Kumbh is held for nearly four months. (File Photo| PTI)
Kumbh Mela begins formally in Haridwar despite rise in Covid-19 cases
Manavattira Yashmi Dechamma
Kodagu girl wins the UN H2021 Water Summit storytelling competition
Germany's Timo Werner reacts disappointed on the grass after he missed a big chance to score during the World Cup 2022 group J qualifying soccer match. (Photo | AP)
'How embarrassing': Germany suffer first World Cup qualifying loss in 20 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women walking with pitchers and containers to collect water in Asurla. (Photo | EPS)
WEF's gender gap index: India slips 28 places, ranks 140 among 156 countries
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | EV cost equal to normal car in 2 years, says Union Minister Gadkari
Gallery
The polling for the second phase of the three-phased assembly elections in Assam will take place on Thursday. 39 constituencies out of the remaining 79 are going to polls in the second phase. A total of 345 candidates are in the fray for 39 constituencies. Take a look at how elections take place in Assam. (Photo | Abhisek Saha)
Preparations in full swing as Assam gears up for second phase of Assembly elections
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp