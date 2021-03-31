STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

S Jaishankar calls on Tajikistan speaker; discusses parliamentary support for Indo-Tajik cooperation

On Tuesday, the minister called on Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon and discussed expanding bilateral economic and development cooperation.

Published: 31st March 2021 01:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2021 01:15 PM   |  A+A-

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (R) meets Tajikistan Speaker Zokirzoda Mahmadtohir Zoir

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (R) meets Tajikistan Speaker Zokirzoda Mahmadtohir Zoir. (Photo| Twitter/ @DrSJaishankar)

By PTI

DUSHANBE: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday met Tajikistan Speaker Zokirzoda Mahmadtohir Zoir and appreciated the strong parliamentary support for Indo-Tajik cooperation. Jaishankar, who is in Tajikistan's capital Dushanbe, attended the 9th Heart of Asia Ministerial Conference on Afghanistan on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the minister paid his respects at the monument of the founder of the first Tajik state. "At Dusti Square in Dushanbe. Paying respects at the monument of Ismoili Somoni, founder of the first Tajik state," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

After visiting the Dusti Square, he called on the Speaker. "Glad to meet Speaker Zokirzoda Mahmadtohir Zoir of Tajikistan. Appreciated the strong parliamentary support for Indo-Tajik cooperation," Jaishankar said on Twitter.

On Tuesday, the minister called on Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon and discussed expanding bilateral economic and development cooperation.

Jaishankar also conveyed the greetings of President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to President Rahmon. "Thank President @EmomaliRahmon of Tajikistan for receiving me. Conveyed the greetings of President Kovind & PM Modi. Discussed expanding our bilateral economic and development cooperation. Appreciated his assessment of the Afghan situation," he tweeted.

Talking to reporters, Jaishankar said he discussed with President Rahmon bilateral cooperation and also the situation in Afghanistan. "We discussed how to expand our economic, trade and investment cooperation. How to expand more in terms of capacity building, how to strengthen our political cooperation and how to work more closely on Afghanistan," he said.

He also expressed India's strong solidarity with Tajikistan in the fight against COVID-19. Later, Jaishankar met Tajikistan's Defence Minister Colonel General Sherali Mirzo and discussed ways to further strengthen defence and security cooperation.

"Productive discussions with Defence Minister Colonel General Sherali Mirzo of Tajikistan. Focused on further strengthening our defence & security cooperation," Jaishankar tweeted.

Tajikistan shares a 1,400-km-long porus border with Afghanistan and has immense geo-strategic significance for India which has been providing military assistance to the key Central Asian country as part of counter-terrorism cooperation.

India has also developed the Ayni airbase near the Tajik capital Dushanbe.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
S Jaishankar Zokirzoda Mahmadtohir Zoir Indo Tajik cooperation India Tajikistan ties
India Matters
Amazon Senior Vice-President (Global) Amit Agarwal. (Photo| Twitter)
ThinkEdu: How Amazon created two lakh jobs during Covid pandemic
Jesuit priest and social activist Stan Swamy. (Photo | PTI)
Bhima Koregaon case: 2500 activists, intellectuals demand immediate bail for Stan Swamy
This Kochi doctor is setting example by cleaning city roads
For representational purposes
Maximum temperatures in Telangana to be 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Ever Given, a Panama-flagged cargo ship is accompanied by Suez Canal tugboats as it moves in the Suez Canal, Egypt. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Suez Canal reopens after nearly a week as stuck cargo ship is freed
Representational Image. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
New wave, new pattern: 20-39 age group at risk as COVID-19 spikes in Bengaluru
Gallery
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp