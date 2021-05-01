STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

28 tonnes of medical equipment sent by France to reach India on May 2 to tackle Covid-19 crisis

As India fights against the surging COVID-19, several countries stood in solidarity and offered medical assistance in the form of oxygen concentrators, PPE kits, raw materials etc.

Published: 01st May 2021 05:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2021 05:12 PM   |  A+A-

France sends oxygen respiratory equipment and generators to India to help the country deal with the serious COVID-19 crisis.

France sends oxygen respiratory equipment and generators to India to help the country deal with the serious COVID-19 crisis. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

PARIS: Twenty-eight tonnes of medical equipment sent by France as part of its solidarity mission for facing the COVID-19 crisis will reach India by Sunday, said French ambassador Emmanuel Lenain.

Lanain on Saturday announced their preparedness of sending medical equipment to India. He said, "1st phase of solidarity mission is underway. 28 tons of medical equipment will be flown in tomorrow, including eight world-class oxygen plants that will make eight Indian hospitals oxygen autonomous for 10+ years. #FranceStandsWithIndia @cmacgm @CdCMAE," a official Tweet read.

This comes after Lanain announced on Tuesday France will send not only immediate relief but also build long term capacities, as the country fights an unprecedented health crisis.

"In the next few days France will deliver to not only immediate relief but also long-term capacities: 8 high capacity oxygen generators, each providing yearlong O2 for 250 beds; liquid O2 for 2,000 patients for 5 days; 28 ventilators and equipment for ICUs," Lanain said in an official Tweet.

As India fights against the surging COVID-19, several countries stood in solidarity and offered medical assistance in the form of oxygen concentrators, PPE kits, raw materials for vaccine production, ventilators and other essential medical equipment.

318 oxygen concentrators were received from the US on Tuesday.

Canada offered 10 million USD to Indian Red Cross to facilitate essential goods and medical equipment to India.

India for the first time has reported more than 4 lakh new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. A total of 4,01,993 fresh COVID-19 cases were recorded in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative count of the cases to 1,91,64,969, the Union Health Ministry reported on Saturday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Pandemic in India Coronavirus COVID 19 COVID 19 in France
India Matters
Image for representation. (File Photo | EPS)
More kids below 10 years get infected with COVID-19 in Maharashtra
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Centre to produce oxygen from nitrogen generators at 30 industries
An unregulated crowd during a political rally in West Bengal. (File photo)
Bengal elections 2021: Rallies lead to sharp rise in COVID-19 cases
(For representational purposes) Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bhopal COVID-19 deaths mismatch: Government says 104, crematoriums say 2,557

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
More kids below 10 years get infected with COVID-19 in Maharashtra
Eight COVID-19 patients die at Delhi hospital due to oxygen shortage
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp