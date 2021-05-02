STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

COVID-19: Pakistan's death toll crosses 18,000-mark

According to the Ministry of National Health Services, as many as 4,414 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the national tally to 829,933, while the number of deaths jumped to 18,070.

Published: 02nd May 2021 04:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2021 04:14 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker gets blood sample of a person during door-to-door testing and screening facility for the new coronavirus, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Monday, June 15, 2020.

A health worker gets blood sample of a person during door-to-door testing and screening facility for the new coronavirus, in Islamabad, Pakistan. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's COVID-19 death toll on Sunday crossed the 18,000-mark after 113 people succumbed to the deadly contagion in one day, according to health officials.

According to the Ministry of National Health Services, as many as 4,414 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the national tally to 829,933, while the number of deaths jumped to 18,070.

It said that 5,193 people recovered in the same period while 5,448 patients were still in a critical condition.

The positivity rate was 9.75 per cent.

Meanwhile, the government has banned all kinds of religious processions ahead of Ramadan.

Separately, the official data of the health ministry showed that over 15,000 children and people between one and 20 years of age tested positive for the COVID-19 in April.

It said that six children, between one and 10 years of age, lost their lives last month.

Out of all the cases of children in April, nearly 3,000 were between one and 10 years.

The ministry said that a total of 93,000 children have been infected since the start of the pandemic.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 Pakistan
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Health Minister K K Shailaja, two of CPM's popular faces in Kerala. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala Election Results: How Pinarayi Vijayan manage to sweep victory, despite scam allegations
DMK president M K Stalin (Photo | S Dinesh, EPS)
Election Result: Why Tamil Nadu chose MK Stalin-led DMK over AIADMK this time
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp