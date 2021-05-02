COVID-19: Pakistan's death toll crosses 18,000-mark

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's COVID-19 death toll on Sunday crossed the 18,000-mark after 113 people succumbed to the deadly contagion in one day, according to health officials.

According to the Ministry of National Health Services, as many as 4,414 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the national tally to 829,933, while the number of deaths jumped to 18,070.

It said that 5,193 people recovered in the same period while 5,448 patients were still in a critical condition.

The positivity rate was 9.75 per cent.

Meanwhile, the government has banned all kinds of religious processions ahead of Ramadan.

Separately, the official data of the health ministry showed that over 15,000 children and people between one and 20 years of age tested positive for the COVID-19 in April.

It said that six children, between one and 10 years of age, lost their lives last month.

Out of all the cases of children in April, nearly 3,000 were between one and 10 years.

The ministry said that a total of 93,000 children have been infected since the start of the pandemic.