Nepal records highest daily surge of 7,137 new COVID-19 cases

There are currently 48,711 active cases across the country.

Published: 02nd May 2021 06:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2021 06:51 PM   |  A+A-

Women wearing masks offer prayers during Kuse Aunsi festival on the banks of Bagmati river near Pashupatinath temple in Kathmandu. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

KATHMANDU: Nepal on Sunday reported a record 7,137 new cases of COVID-19, the highest daily surge in the country.

According to the latest data received from the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), as many as 7,137 new cases of COVID-19 were detected while conducting RT-PCR tests on 16,147 people in the past 24 hours.

Similarly, 1,612 people who were earlier infected have been discharged after their recovery in the past 24 hours.

The Health Ministry also recorded 27 more fatalities due to COVID-19, taking the total number of Coronavirus-related death to 3325.

The number of people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Nepal has increased by 136.8 per cent compared to the last week.

The Nepal government on Friday decided to close 22 border points with India amid a sharp surge in COVID-19 cases in the neighbouring country.

The decision came after the COVID Crisis Management Coordination Committee (CCMC) recommended to the Council of Ministers to shut down 22 out of a total of 35 border points between Nepal and India.

Now only 13 border points between Nepal and India will remain operational.

