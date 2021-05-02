STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nigeria restricts passengers from India, Brazil, Turkey over coronavirus

Published: 02nd May 2021 02:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2021 02:22 PM   |  A+A-

Passengers lineup to check-in outside the Indira Gandhi International airport. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

ABUJA: Nigeria will ban entry to non-Nigerian passengers who have been in Brazil, India or Turkey in the last fortnight due to concerns over the spread of coronavirus in those three nations, health authorities said on Sunday.

The travel ban does not apply to passengers who have transited through those countries, the presidential steering committee on Covid-19 said in a statement.

"These precautionary measures are a necessary step to minimize the risk of a surge in COVID-19 cases introduced to Nigeria from other countries," the statement said.

Nigerians and permanent residents who have been in those countries in the last 14 days will have to undergo mandatory quarantine for a week in a government-approved facility on arrival, it said.

All passengers arriving in Nigeria will now have to show a negative Covid-19 test taken within 72 hours of travel rather then the previous 96 hours period.

Nigeria, Africa's most populous country, has reported just over 165,000 cases of the coronavirus and 2,063 deaths since the virus first emerged in China at the end of 2019.

