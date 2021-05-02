STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Responding to COVID-related needs of High Commissions, Embassies: Ministry of External Affairs

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that the Chief of Protocol and Heads of Divisions are in continuous touch with all High Commissions and Embassies over the COVID-19 situation.

Published: 02nd May 2021 01:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2021 01:01 PM   |  A+A-

MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi

MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi (Photo | MEA India)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Sunday said that the Ministry is responding to all COVID-related medical needs, including hospital treatment, of all High Commissions and Embassies, amid a surge of infections in the country.

Responding to queries on medical requirements of the Embassies, Bagchi said that the Chief of Protocol and Heads of Divisions are in continuous touch with all High Commissions and Embassies over the COVID-19 situation.

"The Chief of Protocol and Heads of Divisions are in continuous touch with all High Commissions/Embassies and MEA is responding to their medical demands, especially those related to Covid. This includes facilitating their hospital treatment. Given the pandemic situation, all are urged not to hoard essential supplies, including oxygen," he said in a statement.

India is currently battling a deadly second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, reporting over four lakh infections on Saturday.

On Sunday, India reported 3,92,488 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, down from yesterday's high of over 4 lakh cases, taking the cumulative count of the cases to 1,95,57,457, the Union Health Ministry said.

With 3,689 people succumbing to the infection in the last 24 hours, the death toll has mounted to 2,15,542.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ministry of External Affairs Arindam Bagchi COVID19 Coronavirus Embassies COVID needs
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Health Minister K K Shailaja, two of CPM's popular faces in Kerala. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala Election Results: How Pinarayi Vijayan manage to sweep victory, despite scam allegations
DMK president M K Stalin (Photo | S Dinesh, EPS)
Election Result: Why Tamil Nadu chose MK Stalin-led DMK over AIADMK this time
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp