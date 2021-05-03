STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Moderna inks deal with UN to supply 500 mn doses to low and middle-income countries

Stephane Bancel, the Moderna CEO, expressed support for the COVAX mission and called the deal “an important milestone” to ensure access to its vaccine worldwide.

Published: 03rd May 2021 04:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2021 04:57 PM   |  A+A-

Moderna vaccine

Boxes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped. (File Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

GENEVA: Moderna and vaccine promoter Gavi have announced a deal by which the pharmaceutical company will provide up to 500 million doses for the U.N.-backed program to ship coronavirus vaccines to needy people in low- and middle-income countries by the end of 2022.

The advance purchase agreement announced Monday comes just days after the World Health Organization, after weeks of delays, announced emergency approval for the Moderna vaccine that will pave the way for its rollout in the U.N.-backed COVAX program.

However, deliveries are not set to begin until the fourth quarter of this year, and the vast majority of the doses in the deal — 466 million — are planned for next year. The remaining 34 million are expected this year.

Stephane Bancel, the Moderna CEO, expressed support for the COVAX mission and called the deal “an important milestone” to ensure access to its vaccine worldwide.

“We recognize that many countries have limited resources to access COVID-19 vaccines," Bancel said in a statement. "We remain committed to doing everything that we can to ending this ongoing pandemic with our mRNA COVID-19 vaccine.”

The company said the doses were offered “at Moderna’s lowest tiered price, in line with the company’s global access commitments,” without specifying. Gavi didn't provide financial terms, but has said the per-dose prices of vaccines for COVAX will eventually be made public.

Many experts say the COVID-19 crisis is acute now, with India in particular facing an unprecedented surge in cases. The Moderna vaccine has generally been considered among the most effective so far in combating new variants, like the one that is spreading in India.

Seth Berkley, CEO of Gavi, which is a public-private partnership, hailed the access to “yet another efficacious vaccine.”

“Expanding and having a diverse portfolio has always been a core goal for COVAX, and to remain adaptable in the face of this continually evolving pandemic – including the rising threat posed by new variants," he said. "This agreement is a further step in that direction.”

The arrangement means that Cambridge, Mass.-based Moderna can join the COVAX rollout that already includes vaccines from Oxford-AstraZeneca, which has the biggest role so far in the program, and Pfizer-BioNTech, which has committed far fewer doses to it.

Supplies of the AstraZeneca vaccine for COVAX that are being produced in India have been limited in recent month as the New Delhi government and the Indian subcontractor divert much of that production to combating the devastating at home.

The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness and Innovation, a public-private partnership that co-manages COVAX with Gavi and WHO, made an early investment into the Moderna vaccine as the pandemic arose — and the first official link-up between the company and the program has come nearly 18 months into the pandemic.

The WHO go-ahead for an emergency use listing for Moderna’s vaccine, announced late Friday, took many months because of delays that WHO faced in getting data from the manufacturer.

Many countries without their own advanced medical regulatory and assessment offices rely on the WHO listing to decide whether to use vaccines. U.N. children’s agency UNICEF also uses the listing to deploy vaccines in an emergency like the pandemic.

Moderna has struck supply agreements with many rich countries, which will have already received millions of doses of the vaccine.

Also Monday, Gavi announced that Sweden’s government has committed to donate 1 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine “to help COVAX urgently address immediate-term supply delays.”
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVAX program UN Moderna moderna vaccine COVID vaccine vaccination COVID-19
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police take away persons to slap fine for not wearing protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
Even amidst deadly COVID wave, only 44% of India is wearing a face mask
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo | PTI)
Free ration for 2 months to 72 lakh people, Rs 5,000 financial aid to auto, taxi drivers: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp