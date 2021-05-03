STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Pakistan set to procure 30 million doses of coronavirus vaccine 

Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan, addressing the media, said the vaccination drive was progressing smoothly in Pakistan.

Published: 03rd May 2021 07:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2021 07:08 PM   |  A+A-

A man receives a Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine from a health worker at a vaccination center, in Karachi, Pakistan

A man receives a Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine from a health worker at a vaccination center, in Karachi, Pakistan. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday said it has signed agreements to procure about 30 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine from abroad, as the number of COVID-19 cases continued to rise in the country.

Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan, addressing the media, said the vaccination drive was progressing smoothly in Pakistan.

He said 19 million doses will be received by June this year and that "we are not relying on donations (from other countries) but 90 per cent of the vaccine doses are being purchased."

Sultan said vaccination of people aged above 40 years has started from Monday.

He said 150,000 vaccine doses were being administered daily, and the official target was to raise it to 300,000 doses per day.

He said 70 million people will be vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of this year.

The senior official also said that Pakistan will soon start production of the Chinese CanSino vaccine.

Dependence on imported doses will reduce as 3 million doses of the CanSino vaccine will be prepared at the National Institute of Health every month, he said.

The announcement was made as Pakistan for the time recorded less 100 deaths per day since April 25 when 70 people died in the last 24 hours, taking the number of COVID-19 deaths to 18,149, according to the Ministry of National Health Services.

At least 4,213 new cases were reported in this period, pushing the national tally of confirmed cases to 834,146 in the country.

The positivity rate was 9.17 per cent.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID vaccine vaccination Pakistan coronavirus Pakistan
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police take away persons to slap fine for not wearing protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
Even amidst deadly COVID wave, only 44% of India is wearing a face mask
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo | PTI)
Free ration for 2 months to 72 lakh people, Rs 5,000 financial aid to auto, taxi drivers: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp