15 killed, 35 injured as bus falls into ravine in Pakistan's Punjab province

Published: 04th May 2021 11:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2021 02:57 PM   |  A+A-

Accident

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: At least 15 people were killed and more than 35 others injured when a speeding passenger bus fell into a ravine in Pakistan's Punjab province, the police said on Tuesday.

The accident occurred on a motorway in Hasan Abdal area of Attock district.

The bus was traveling from Lahore to Mardan in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province.

According to the police, the bus driver lost control while trying to avoid an accident with another car.

The rescue teams shifted the dead and injured to a nearby hospital.

At least 15 people have lost their lives while over 35 others have injured in the incient, the police said.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari expressed grief over the incident and directed the civil administration to provide assistance to the victims.

Road accidents are common in Pakistan.

Poorly maintained roads and careless driving often lead to major accidents.

