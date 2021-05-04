EU regulators start review of China's Sinovac vaccine

By PTI

THE HAGUE: The European Union's drug regulator says it has started a rolling review of China's Sinovac coronavirus vaccine to assess its effectiveness and safety, a first step toward possible approval for use in the 27-nation bloc.

The European Medicines Agency said Tuesday that its decision to start the review is based on preliminary results from laboratory studies and clinical studies.

"These studies suggest that the vaccine triggers the production of antibodies, that fight the coronavirus and may help protect against the disease," the agency said in a statement.

The EMA added that no application has yet been submitted for marketing authorization for the vaccine.