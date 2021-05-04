STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Sri Lankan Parliament postpones debate on China-backed Colombo Port City bill

All party leaders in the House agreed that the debate should be rescheduled as the Supreme Court's determination on the constitutionality of the bill had not yet reached Parliament, officials said.

Published: 04th May 2021 06:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2021 06:59 PM   |  A+A-

China and Sri Lanka flags

For representational purposes (File photo| AFP)

By PTI

COLOMBO: The Sri Lankan Parliament on Tuesday postponed a debate on the controversial Colombo Port City Economic Commission Bill which was scheduled for discussion on Wednesday.

All party leaders in the House agreed that the debate should be rescheduled as the Supreme Court's determination on the constitutionality of the bill had not yet reached Parliament, officials said.

The USD 1.4-billion Colombo Port City project, expected to play a key role in China's ambitious 'Maritime Silk Road' project in India's backyard, is said to be the single largest private sector development in the island.

China has built the port city on reclaimed sea, adjoining the Port of Colombo.

The Colombo Port City Economic Commission Bill aims to provide for a special economic zone to establish a commission to grant registrations, licenses, authorisations and other approvals to operate business in such economic zones.

As per the schedule on Wednesday, the Supreme Court's determination of the bill was to be read in Parliament by Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena before the House was opened to debate on it.

However, the determination has not yet reached Parliament.

The apex court had concluded the examination of the bill on April 23.

The Supreme Court has heard 18 petitions filed against the bill by the Opposition parties and civil groups.

Some of the pleas called for the Supreme Court to order a national referendum and a vote of two-thirds majority in Parliament to pass the bill.

The bill was gazetted on March 24 and placed in the order paper of Parliament on April 9.

While the Opposition parties demanded the bill be debated upon for at least three days, the government had scheduled the debate for just one day.

The Opposition has questioned the government on why was it rushing ahead with the bill.

Petitioners have branded the Port Commission Bill as a threat to the sovereignty of Sri Lanka, objecting to a clause that allows foreign persons to form the board of the commission.

Some groups have claimed that the port city could end up becoming a Chinese colony, if the bill is approved in its present form.

Sri Lanka, in recent years, has carried out various development projects with an estimated USD 8-billion in loans.

The huge Chinese loans sparked concerns globally, after Sri Lanka handed over the Hambantota Port to China in 2017 as debt swap, amounting to USD 1.2 billion for a 99-years lease.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sri Lanka Colombo Port Bill China CPEC
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube of Rajasthan Royals chat during their IPL 2021 match vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
IPL Suspended: COVID takes down tournament after multiple infections in bio bubble
Police take away persons to slap fine for not wearing protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
Even amidst deadly COVID wave, only 44% of India is wearing a face mask
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp