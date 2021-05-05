STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Bomb targets health workers in Kabul, killing one

Three medics were wounded and taken to hospitals by police, said Ferdaws Faramarz, spokesman for the Kabul police chief.

Published: 05th May 2021 11:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2021 11:16 AM   |  A+A-

Blast, Fire

Image used for representation. (Photo | PTI)

By Associated Press

KABUL: A bomb targeted a minibus carrying medical workers in the Afghan capital Wednesday morning, killing one person, a Kabul police official said.

Three medics were wounded and taken to hospitals by police, said Ferdaws Faramarz, spokesman for the Kabul police chief.

The bus was taking the doctors, nurses and other health workers from Kabul toward northern Panjsher province when it was attacked in the northern district of Kalakan in Kabul province, he added.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, and Faramarz said police were investigating.

The attack comes a few days after the remaining 2,500 to 3,500 American troops officially began leaving the country.

They will be out by September 11 at the latest.

The pullout comes amid a resurgent Taliban, who control or hold sway over half of Afghanistan.

The top US military officer said Sunday that Afghan government forces face an uncertain future and possibly some 'bad possible outcomes' against Taliban insurgents as the withdrawal accelerates in the coming weeks.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kabul Kabul Bombing
India Matters
Dr. VK Paul, member (health) of Niti Aayog. (File Photo | ANI)
Nationwide lockdown remains an option: Head of COVID-19 taskforce
Casual daily wage labourers witnessed a 13% monthly drop in income from Rs 9135 a month in 2019 to Rs 7965 per month in 2020. (Photo | Pexels)
Covid-hit 2020 saw 230 million Indians slip below minimum income threshold: Report
Priests at the retreat without facemasks and not maintaining social distancing.
100 CSI priests contract Covid after Munnar retreat, two die
Four male and four female lions had tested positive at the Hyderabad Zoo (File photo | EPS)
Vandalur zoo on alert, running tests on big cats after lions in Hyderabad contract COVID

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The state reported 5,760 new cases and 30 more deaths as compared to May 4. (File photo| Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala wedding, annual retreat turn into super spreader events
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Can save lives if Delhi gets 700 MT oxygen daily, says Kejriwal 
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp