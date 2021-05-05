STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Germany aims for net zero emissions by 2045, 5 years early

The timetable would put Germany in a position to have net-zero emissions five years earlier than the previous target of 2050.

Published: 05th May 2021 08:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2021 08:19 PM   |  A+A-

emissions

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Associated Press

BERLIN: Officials in Germany proposed Wednesday accelerating the plans to cut the country's greenhouse gas emissions by setting a new goal of reaching "net-zero" by 2045.

Under the proposal announced by Environment Minister Svenja Schulze and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, the country would increase its emissions reduction targets from 55 per cent to 65 per cent below 1990 levels by 2030, and to 88 per cent by 2040.

The timetable would put Germany in a position to have net-zero emissions five years earlier than the previous target of 2050.

The proposed targets so far don't include corresponding emission-reduction measures.

Experts maintain that to speed up the process of cutting emissions, Germany would have to more aggressively phase out coal-fired power plants.

The plan must be brought before Chancellor Angela Merkel's Cabinet, which is expected to happen next week.

Scholtz and Schulze both said they were confident it would be approved.

The government was forced to rework its plans after Germany's highest court ruled last week that existing legislation risks placing too much of a burden for curbing climate change on younger generations.

The legislation, passed two years ago, set specific targets for sectors such as heating and transportation to reach a 55% reduction by 2030 but not for the long-term goal of cutting emissions to net-zero by 2050.

The 2019 regulations "irreversibly pushed a very high burden of emissions reduction into the period after 2030," Constitutional Court judges said in an April 29 ruling.

The court backed the argument that the 2015 Paris climate accord's goal of keeping global warming well below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit), ideally no more than 1.5 C (2.7 F), by the end of the century compared with pre-industrial times should be a benchmark for policymakers.

It ordered the German government to come up with new targets from 2030 onward by the end of next year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Germany Emissions Net zero emissions Greenshouse gas emissions
India Matters
Dr. VK Paul, member (health) of Niti Aayog. (File Photo | ANI)
Nationwide lockdown remains an option: Head of COVID-19 taskforce
Casual daily wage labourers witnessed a 13% monthly drop in income from Rs 9135 a month in 2019 to Rs 7965 per month in 2020. (Photo | Pexels)
Covid-hit 2020 saw 230 million Indians slip below minimum income threshold: Report
Priests at the retreat without facemasks and not maintaining social distancing.
100 CSI priests contract Covid after Munnar retreat, two die
Four male and four female lions had tested positive at the Hyderabad Zoo (File photo | EPS)
Vandalur zoo on alert, running tests on big cats after lions in Hyderabad contract COVID

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The state reported 5,760 new cases and 30 more deaths as compared to May 4. (File photo| Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala wedding, annual retreat turn into super spreader events
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Can save lives if Delhi gets 700 MT oxygen daily, says Kejriwal 
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp