STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Nepal extends lockdown in Kathmandu Valley till May 12

Nepal on Tuesday recorded yet another highest single-day rise of 7,660 new cases of the coronavirus.

Published: 05th May 2021 01:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2021 01:19 PM   |  A+A-

A family member pays his last tribute to bodies of COVID-19 victims before cremation near Pashupatinath temple in Kathmandu, Nepal.

A family member pays his last tribute to bodies of COVID-19 victims before cremation near Pashupatinath temple in Kathmandu, Nepal. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

KATHMANDU: Authorities in the Nepalese capital on Wednesday extended the lockdown in Kathmandu and surrounding districts till May 12 due to the spike in COVID-19 cases.

Nepal on Tuesday recorded yet another highest single-day rise of 7,660 new cases of the coronavirus.

The health ministry also confirmed 55 new deaths in the past 24 hours, which is so far the highest number of fatalities recorded in a single day.

The local authorities have extended the ongoing prohibitory orders in the Kathmandu Valley till May 12.

The decision to extend the lockdown by another one week in three districts Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur comes as the COVID-19 cases continue to rise every day across Nepal, authorities said.

The first phase of lockdown comes to an end on Wednesday midnight.

During the lockdown period, all transportation services except those operating for emergencies remain shut and markets remain closed.

However, grocery stores can operate between 7 am and 9 am only, according to officials.

Prohibitory orders have been imposed in Kathmandu Valley and some other districts since April 29 with the outbreak of second wave COVID-19 pandemic.

Out of 77 districts across the country, lockdown is in place in 42 districts.

Nepal has also halted all domestic flights this week and international flights would be stopped from Thursday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kathmandu Valley Nepal Lockdown Nepal Coronavirus Kathmandu Lockdown Kathmandu Coronavirus Nepal
India Matters
Dr. VK Paul, member (health) of Niti Aayog. (File Photo | ANI)
Nationwide lockdown remains an option: Head of COVID-19 taskforce
Casual daily wage labourers witnessed a 13% monthly drop in income from Rs 9135 a month in 2019 to Rs 7965 per month in 2020. (Photo | Pexels)
Covid-hit 2020 saw 230 million Indians slip below minimum income threshold: Report
Priests at the retreat without facemasks and not maintaining social distancing.
100 CSI priests contract Covid after Munnar retreat, two die
Four male and four female lions had tested positive at the Hyderabad Zoo (File photo | EPS)
Vandalur zoo on alert, running tests on big cats after lions in Hyderabad contract COVID

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The state reported 5,760 new cases and 30 more deaths as compared to May 4. (File photo| Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala wedding, annual retreat turn into super spreader events
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Can save lives if Delhi gets 700 MT oxygen daily, says Kejriwal 
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp