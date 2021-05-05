Nepal extends lockdown in Kathmandu Valley till May 12

By PTI

KATHMANDU: Authorities in the Nepalese capital on Wednesday extended the lockdown in Kathmandu and surrounding districts till May 12 due to the spike in COVID-19 cases.

Nepal on Tuesday recorded yet another highest single-day rise of 7,660 new cases of the coronavirus.

The health ministry also confirmed 55 new deaths in the past 24 hours, which is so far the highest number of fatalities recorded in a single day.

The local authorities have extended the ongoing prohibitory orders in the Kathmandu Valley till May 12.

The decision to extend the lockdown by another one week in three districts Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur comes as the COVID-19 cases continue to rise every day across Nepal, authorities said.

The first phase of lockdown comes to an end on Wednesday midnight.

During the lockdown period, all transportation services except those operating for emergencies remain shut and markets remain closed.

However, grocery stores can operate between 7 am and 9 am only, according to officials.

Prohibitory orders have been imposed in Kathmandu Valley and some other districts since April 29 with the outbreak of second wave COVID-19 pandemic.

Out of 77 districts across the country, lockdown is in place in 42 districts.

Nepal has also halted all domestic flights this week and international flights would be stopped from Thursday.