STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Nepal's Oli govt loses majority support after Maoist party withdraws support

The party submitted a letter to this effect to the Parliament Secretariat, informing about its decision to withdraw support to the government, according to a senior leader of the party, Ganesh Shah.

Published: 05th May 2021 07:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2021 07:06 PM   |  A+A-

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli (Photo| YouTube)

By PTI

KATHMANDU: Nepal's embattled Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli-led government on Wednesday lost majority support in the House of Representatives after the CPN (Maoist Center) led by Pushpakamal Dahal "Prachanda" officially withdrew support to it.

The party submitted a letter to this effect to the Parliament Secretariat, informing about its decision to withdraw support to the government, according to a senior leader of the party, Ganesh Shah.

Chief Whip of the Maoist Center Dev Gurung handed over the letter to officials at the Parliament Secretariat, he said.

After handing over the letter Gurung told the media persons that the party decided to withdraw support to the Oli government as the government had breached the Constitution and the government's recent activities have posed threat to democratic procedures and national sovereignty.

After the withdrawal of support, the Oli government has lost its majority in the House of Representatives.

The decision of the Maoist party to withdraw support to the government comes two days after Oli announced that he will seek a vote of confidence in Parliament on May 10.

The Maoist Center has a total of 49 lawmakers in the lower house.

Since the ruling CPN-UML has a total of 121 lawmakers, Prime Minister Oli is short of 15 lawmakers to save his government in the 275-member House.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Oli on Wednesday visited the residence of main Opposition leader Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba at Budhanilkantha, 10 km North of Kathmandu, to seek his support to save the government.

The two leaders discussed the latest political developments in the country, according to sources close to Nepali Congress.

Nepal plunged into a political crisis on December 20 last year after President Bidya Devi Bhandari dissolved the House and announced fresh elections on April 30 and May 10 at the recommendation of Prime Minister Oli, amidst a tussle for power within the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP).

Oli's move to dissolve the House sparked protests from a large section of the NCP led by his rival 'Prachanda', also a co-chair of the ruling party.

In February, the apex court reinstated the dissolved House of Representatives, in a setback to embattled Prime Minister Oli who was preparing for snap polls.

A five-member Constitutional bench led by Chief Justice Cholendra Shumsher JBR annulled the government's decision to dissolve the lower house of Parliament and ordered the government to summon the House session within the next 13 days.

Oli repeatedly defended his move to dissolve the House of Representatives, saying some leaders of his party were attempting to form a "parallel government".

As many as 13 writ petitions were filed at the apex court seeking the restoration of the lower house of Parliament.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KP Sharma Oli Nepal Nepal government
India Matters
Dr. VK Paul, member (health) of Niti Aayog. (File Photo | ANI)
Nationwide lockdown remains an option: Head of COVID-19 taskforce
Casual daily wage labourers witnessed a 13% monthly drop in income from Rs 9135 a month in 2019 to Rs 7965 per month in 2020. (Photo | Pexels)
Covid-hit 2020 saw 230 million Indians slip below minimum income threshold: Report
Priests at the retreat without facemasks and not maintaining social distancing.
100 CSI priests contract Covid after Munnar retreat, two die
Four male and four female lions had tested positive at the Hyderabad Zoo (File photo | EPS)
Vandalur zoo on alert, running tests on big cats after lions in Hyderabad contract COVID

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The state reported 5,760 new cases and 30 more deaths as compared to May 4. (File photo| Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala wedding, annual retreat turn into super spreader events
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Can save lives if Delhi gets 700 MT oxygen daily, says Kejriwal 
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp