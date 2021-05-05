STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

San Diego County will provide immigrants with lawyers

The 3-2 vote orders work to begin on a $5 million, one-year pilot programme administered through the county's public defender's office.

Published: 05th May 2021 11:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2021 11:58 AM   |  A+A-

Honduran Asylum Seekers

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

SAN DIEGO: San Diego County will provide attorneys to immigrants facing deportation proceedings under a pilot program approved Tuesday by the Board of Supervisors.

The 3-2 vote orders work to begin on a $5 million, one-year pilot programme administered through the county's public defender's office.

It would provide lawyers for free to those detained at Otay Mesa Detention Center, the local federal immigration detention facility.

County staff have 90 days to report back on a plan to fund and operate the program permanently in partnership with immigrant defense and non-profit groups.

Supervisor Jim Desmond voted against the measure, noting the cost.

"This is a federal matter, and we should be communicating with them for more support," he said. Desmond said he appreciated hearing from the many passionate supporters and wished the county had more money to help those in need.

However, "this is a federal matter, and we should be communicating with them for more support," Desmond said.

"I won't be supporting the item."

San Diego would be the first southern border county in the United States to provide legal representation for those in federal immigration custody who are facing removal proceedings, although more than 40 other places nationwide have similar programs.

"Three of my great-grandparents fled to the US to escape the torture and mass killings of Jews in Europe, and 100 years later our country is still a beacon of hope for people fleeing persecution," Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer, who proposed the measure, said in a statement.

"When we keep America's promise of equal justice for all, we give immigrants dignity, we make the legal system more efficient, and we strengthen our values as Americans."

Unlike federal criminal defendants, people awaiting their turn before an immigration court don't automatically receive a government-provided attorney if they can't afford lawyers.

Immigrants with legal representation were four times more likely to be released from detention while awaiting a custody hearing and also more likely to win their deportation cases, according to a 2016 study by the American Immigration Council.

Only 17 per cent of detainees in San Diego have such representation, according to the council.

"The lack of appointed counsel means that tens of thousands of people each year go unrepresented, including asylum seekers, longtime legal residents, immigrant parents, spouses of US citizens, and even children," said a statement from Lawson-Remer's office."

They are left to defend themselves in a notoriously complex system."

The problem contributes to immigration court backlogs, with more than 1 million cases pending nationwide, increases taxpayer costs for detention and harms the local economy by keeping immigrants locked up instead of allowing them to continue working and staying with their families while awaiting outcomes of their cases, Lawson-Remer said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
San Diego County US Immigrants
India Matters
Dr. VK Paul, member (health) of Niti Aayog. (File Photo | ANI)
Nationwide lockdown remains an option: Head of COVID-19 taskforce
Casual daily wage labourers witnessed a 13% monthly drop in income from Rs 9135 a month in 2019 to Rs 7965 per month in 2020. (Photo | Pexels)
Covid-hit 2020 saw 230 million Indians slip below minimum income threshold: Report
Priests at the retreat without facemasks and not maintaining social distancing.
100 CSI priests contract Covid after Munnar retreat, two die
Four male and four female lions had tested positive at the Hyderabad Zoo (File photo | EPS)
Vandalur zoo on alert, running tests on big cats after lions in Hyderabad contract COVID

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The state reported 5,760 new cases and 30 more deaths as compared to May 4. (File photo| Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala wedding, annual retreat turn into super spreader events
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Can save lives if Delhi gets 700 MT oxygen daily, says Kejriwal 
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp