STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Interpol joins land, sea search for two Spanish children allegedly taken away by their father 

An official search began the following day on land and sea after Gimeno's boat was found drifting in a Tenerife harbor with nobody on board.

Published: 06th May 2021 07:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2021 07:47 PM   |  A+A-

Interpol headquarters in Lyon, France. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

MADRID: Interpol posted on its website Thursday the photographs of two Spanish children who allegedly were taken by their father from the Canary Islands off West Africa.

The international criminal police issued so-called "yellow notices" for the girls, aged 1 and 6.

That step is taken to help locate missing persons, often minors, or help identify people who are unable to identify themselves, according to Interpol.

The girls, Anna and Olivia, and their father, Tomás Gimeno, went missing on April 27 in Tenerife, the largest of the Canary Islands.

Their mother, who is divorced from their father, alleges he told her she would never see him or her daughters again.

An official search began the following day on land and sea after Gimeno's boat was found drifting in a Tenerife harbor with nobody on board.

The girls' mother, Beatriz Zimmermann, earlier this week posted a video of her daughters in an effort to help find them.

A judge has ordered an information blackout on the investigation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
interpol Missing spanish children
India Matters
Relatives of Covid patients wait in a long queue to avail Remedesivir at Government Kilpauk Medical College in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
India adds record high 4,14,188 COVID-19 cases, 3,915 deaths in last 24 hours
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John
Corporation officials fumigating shops near the Over Bridge in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala, Rajasthan goes for lockdown; Maharashtra tops 60,000 cases again
Krafton said in a statement that the game will offer a world class AAA multiplayer experience on mobile (Image: Special arrangement)
PUBG set to make a comeback in India with desi makeover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MoS MEA V Muraleedharan (Photo | PTI)
Union Minister V Muraleedharan's convoy attacked in Bengal, BJP sees 'Trinamool' hand behind it
The state reported 5,760 new cases and 30 more deaths as compared to May 4. (File photo| Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala wedding, annual retreat turn into super spreader events
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp