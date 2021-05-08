STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

COVID-19: Indian-American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal issues appeal to raise funds for India

Jayapal, who was recently in India to visit her family before the surge spiraled out of control, said all the funds raised would go to three initiatives.

Published: 08th May 2021 01:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2021 01:55 PM   |  A+A-

Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal

Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Indian-American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal has issued an urgent appeal to raise funds for India, which is experiencing one of the worst outbreaks of COVID-19. "India needs our help - and it's our moral responsibility to rise to the challenge. This is a global pandemic and until we crush the virus everywhere, we cannot fully recover," Jayapal said on Friday.

Jayapal, who was recently in India to visit her family before the surge spiraled out of control, said all the funds raised would go to three initiatives. First is the WISH Foundation, which works round-the-clock to set up COVID care centres.

Second is GiveIndia which supports families living in poverty who have lost a loved one - often the sole breadwinner - with direct cash payments of Rs 30,000.

Third is EdelGive Foundation, which in coordination with Goonj and Jan Sahas, works to provide migrants and vulnerable population cash support, food and health supplies, the Indian-American Congresswoman said.

Talking about her recent visit to India, she said, "The cases had started ramping up, and my parents - who are 80 and 90 years old - were both diagnosed with COVID just weeks after receiving their first dose of a vaccine."

"They both ended up in the hospital and have recovered - but I shudder to think what would have happened had they not been vaccinated, or had they gotten sick at the height of the surge we're seeing now," she said.

Describing the situation in India as dire, Jayapal said hundreds of thousands of new COVID cases are confirmed every day. "There are no hospital beds open. There is no oxygen supply left. People are dying before they can even get to a doctor," she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pramila Jayapal US India help Indian Congresswoman COVID19 Coronavirus
India Matters
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Drones delivering Covid vaccines? Yes, it's happening soon with first trials in Telangana
The aircraft was accorded a water cannon salute by the airport officials. (Photo | Special Arragement)
37 years on, defunct World War II airport in Assam becomes operational
In Pune, the positivity rate is 29.15%, while it is 29.20% in Nasik and 26.45% in Thane over the last week.
COVID: Positivity, mortality rates rise as rural Maharashtra becomes a concern
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: Full lockdown to be in force in Tamil Nadu for two weeks from May 10
DRDO's anti-COVID drug reducing oxygen dependence approved for emergency use
Gallery
A 14-day lockdown has been announced from May 10 till 6 AM on May 24 Karnataka. Vehicular movement will be strictly prohibited in a bid to stop people from getting on to the roads. While goods vehicles and home delivery service providers are exempted, the
Karnataka COVID-19 lockdown: Here are services exempted from restrictions; check out what all will stay shut from May 10-24
With a view to intensify the measures for preventing further spread of COVID-19, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that full lockdown will be in force for two weeks in Tamil Nadu from May 10. Here are the major services that will be allowed to function a
Tamil Nadu COVID-19 lockdown: List of services affected and unaffected from May 10-24
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp