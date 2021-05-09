STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Global Teacher Prize winner Ranjitsinh Disale joins new student prize panel

The Global Student Prize has been created as a new platform to highlight the efforts of extraordinary students making an impact on learning and society at large.

Published: 09th May 2021 07:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2021 07:30 PM   |  A+A-

Global Teacher Award winner Ranjitsinh Disale

Global Teacher Award winner Ranjitsinh Disale (Photo | Twitter Screengrab)

By PTI

LONDON: Global Teacher Prize 2020 winner Ranjitsinh Disale has joined the new Global Student Prize Academy alongside the likes of Hollywood actors Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis.

Disale, a primary school teacher from the village of Paritewadi in Solapur district of Maharashtra who bagged the USD 1-million prize at the end of last year, will join the judging panel of the USD 50,000 sister award to the Global Teacher Prize launched by the Varkey Foundation with Chegg.org – the non-profit arm of education technology company Chegg.

The Global Student Prize has been created as a new platform to highlight the efforts of extraordinary students making an impact on learning and society at large.

“Students have limitless potential and the world at their feet, as long as the right education is made available to them and we let them know how valued they are,” said Disale.

“The Global Student Prize has been launched to shine a light on their stories and hear their voices. I am so proud to join the academy and support such an inspiring cause,” he said.

Disale joins actors Kutcher and Kunis as well as US women''s national soccer team player Julie Ertz and her husband, Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz, as members of the Global Student Prize Academy.

They have been chosen based on having a history of mentoring students in their studies or careers, having campaigned on behalf of student issues or having expertise in education and young people.

“I admire Chegg’s passion for helping young people as they prepare to inherit an uncertain world,” said Kutcher.

“It’s important that we recognise and support deserving student role models at this time. I would urge students everywhere to consider applying before the 16 May deadline,” he said.

“This generation of students hold an increasingly uncertain future in their hands and so the importance of a good education has never been more important. Now more than ever, we must hear their voices,” added Kunis.

Members of the Academy, which also includes education and NGO leaders from around the world, will pick the final winner of the Chegg.org Global Student Prize, expected to be announced in Paris in November.

“Students throughout the world during the pandemic have shown great strength, focus and determination to keep learning and keep fighting for their future. They deserve huge praise and recognition for never giving up,” said Lila Thomas, Head of Chegg.org.

“Whatever the question, education is the answer. Now more than ever, we must shine a light on inspiring students who hold the future in their hands,” added Varkey Foundation founder Sunny Varkey.

The prize, which has a closing entry date of May 16, will be narrowed down to a Top 50 shortlist and Top 10 finalists, with the winner chosen from the top 10 finalists by the Global Student Prize Academy.

It is open to students worldwide who are at least 16 years old and enrolled in an academic institution or training and skills programme. Part-time students, as well as students enrolled in online courses, are also eligible. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Global Teacher Prize 2020 winner Ranjitsinh Disale Global Student Prize Academy
India Matters
River Ganga (Representational Photo | EPS)
Panic in Bihar as bodies of suspected Covid victims dumped in Ganga
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)
Trouble for Mamata government as Governor sanctions CBI prosecution of top ministers
The 'thank you' card that was shared by Sajan Surya along with his Facebook post.
'Covid-19 in kids is not that simple': Actor shares post on daughter's days in hospital
Image used for representational purpose only
Chinese scientists discussed weaponising coronavirus in 2015: Media report

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Dr.Cajetan Coelho
    Students are future leaders of Planet Earth
    11 hours ago reply
Videos
Israeli border police block the road and disperse Palestinian, Israeli and foreign activists during a rally. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Israeli police and Palestinians clash in Jerusalem
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 lockdown exodus robs Chennai of 1.3 lakh people
Gallery
Forbes declared NFL's Dallas Cowboy the most valuable sports team in the world on the list published on May 7, 2021. While US-based sides dominated the first ten spots, all the three non-American teams to feature in it were football teams -- namely Barcel
Barcelona, Real Madrid are most valuable football clubs: Forbes Top 10 richest sports teams released; Dallas Cowboys tops chart
Sergio 'Kun' Aguero is no doubt a club legend at Etihad. The Argentine striker is also one of the finest to kick the ball ever on English soil. Some ridiculous records he achieved donning the blue jersey proves he belongs among the elite. As his swansong
Why Sergio Aguero is a Premier League legend? These astonishing records for Manchester City will tell!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp