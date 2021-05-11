STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Man arrested after people find pet tiger wandering neighbourhood in Houston

Houston police tweeted Monday night that Victor Hugo Cuevas, 26, was back in custody charged with felony evading arrest.

Published: 11th May 2021 02:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2021 02:41 PM   |  A+A-

Royal Bengal Tiger

Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

HOUSTON: A Texas man free on bond from a murder charge was returned to custody Monday after neighbours found a pet tiger wandering around a Houston neighbourhood.

Houston police tweeted Monday night that Victor Hugo Cuevas, 26, was back in custody charged with felony evading arrest.

Police had said they believed the tiger had belonged to Cuevas, but his attorney questioned the accuracy of that belief.

Video of the Sunday night encounter shows the tiger coming face-to-face with an armed off-duty Waller County sheriff's deputy, police said.

During the encounter, the deputy can be heard yelling at Cuevas to get the animal back inside.

No shots were fired. When officers arrived, Cuevas put the animal in a white Jeep Cherokee and drove off, Houston police Cmdr.

Ron Borza said during a news conference Monday. Cuevas got away after a brief pursuit, he said.

Police said Monday that the tiger's whereabouts are not known.

Borza had said earlier Monday that the main concern was finding Cuevas and finding the tiger "because what I don't want him to do is harm that tiger. We have plenty of places we can take that tiger and keep it safe and give it a home for the rest of its life."

Cuevas' attorney, Michael W. Elliott, said he didn't think Cuevas was the owner of the tiger or that he was taking care of the animal.

The attorney also said it was unclear to him if it was Cuevas seen on videos of the incident.

"People are making a lot of assumptions in this particular case. Maybe he might be the hero out there who caught the tiger that was in the neighborhood," Elliott said.

Cuevas was charged with murder in a 2017 fatal shooting of a man outside a restaurant in neighboring Fort Bend County and was out on bond.

Elliott said Cuevas has maintained the shooting was self-defense and is innocent of the murder charge.

Cuevas also apparently had two monkeys in the home, Borza said.

Having a monkey is not illegal in Houston if the animal is under 30 pounds (13.5 kilograms). Tigers are not allowed within Houston city limits unless the handler, such as a zoo, is licensed to have exotic animals.

Texas has no statewide law forbidding private ownership of tigers and other exotic animals.

In 2019, some people who went into an abandoned Houston home to smoke marijuana found a caged tiger.

The tiger's owner was later ordered to pay for the animal's care at an East Texas wildlife refuge.

"Private citizens and emergency responders should not have to come face to face with a lion or a tiger in a crisis," said Wayne Pacelle, president of Animal Wellness Action, a Washington, D.C.-based animal rights group.

"These animals belong in the wild or in reputable sanctuaries or zoos and nowhere else." Borza said residents should not have such animals because they can be unpredictable.

"If that tiger was to get out and start doing some damage yesterday, I'm sure one of these citizens would have shot the tiger. We have plenty of neighbors out here with guns, and we don't want to see that.

It's not the animal's fault. It's the breeder's fault. It's unacceptable," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Texas tiger Houston US
India Matters
Headmen of Sathyagala village reviewing Covid norms | Express
The second wave of Covid and rural India
As CoWIN's Application Programming Interface is public, techies can write a script to check the availability of slots
Tech-savvy game COVID-19 vaccine booking to get slots, but digital illiterate fall behind
Manzoor feels helping patients is one way of serving humanity. (Photo | EPS)
Asthmatic driver wants to help gasping COVID patients in Kashmir
Devotees gather to offer prayers during the third 'Shahi Snan' of the Kumbh Mela 2021, at Har ki Pauri Ghat in Haridwar (File Photo | PTI)
Religious, political events among factors that accelerated COVID-19 transmission in India: WHO 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man receives a vaccine for COVID-19 in his wheelchair at a drive-in vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Over 84% vaccine doses sent abroad due to commercial, licensing liabilities: BJP
World Health Organization (Photo | AFP)
Indian COVID variant matter of severe global concern: World Health Organization
Gallery
WHAT IS IRON DOME?: Israel’s Iron Dome is an air defence system developed by the Israeli firms Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries, with financial and technical support from the United States. (Photo | AP)
Iron Dome defence system explained: Why Hamas rockets fail to hit targets in Israel?
Policewomen attempting to stop a lockdown violator at Amravati in Maharashtra on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Captured: Cowdung against Covid, liquor before lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp