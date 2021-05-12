STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

UK economy showed resilience ahead of big lockdown easing

The economy even managed to grow by a monthly rate of 2.1% in March when the country began easing some restrictions, notably by reopening schools.

Published: 12th May 2021 03:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2021 03:18 PM   |  A+A-

Britain

An empty Oxford Street in London before shops open at 7:00am, after coronavirus measures were lifted. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

LONDON: The British economy contracted by a quarterly rate of 1.5% in the first three months of 2021, a relatively modest contraction given that the country was in the midst of a strict lockdown to combat a second wave of the coronavirus.

The Office for National Statistics also said Wednesday that the economy even managed to grow by a monthly rate of 2.1% in March when the country began easing some restrictions, notably by reopening schools.

The overall first quarter figures provide further evidence that businesses and consumers have adapted to the constraints of lockdown by increasing their online activities. In the second quarter of 2020, when the first lockdown was in place, the British economy contracted by a fifth.

The agency said the strong recovery seen in March was led by the retail sector and the return of schools. The construction and manufacturing sectors also did well as businesses continued to adapt to the pandemic.

Treasury chief Rishi Sunak said the March performance is “a promising sign of things to come.”

Despite the March bounceback, the British economy remins 8.7% smaller than it was on the eve of the pandemic. That compares unfavorably with other Group of Seven industrial nations, such as the U.S., which is only 0.9% smaller. France, Germany and Italy, too, have also clawed back more ground.

Hopes are high though that the British economy can recoup more of its pandemic losses over the coming months as restrictions are eased in the wake of sharply lower coronavirus infections and a successful vaccine rollout program. The Bank of England even thinks that the British economy will have recouped all its COVID-related losses by the end of this year.

Since the reopening of schools in early March, the lockdown has been eased further with pubs and restaurants, for example, allowed to serve customers outside and shops selling nonessential items allowed to open their doors again. Over coming weeks, the lockdown will be eased further and life is expected to be more or less normal by the summer subject to there not being another resurgence of the virus.

“There’s never been a recession caused by having to close the economy and there’s never been a recovery caused by re-opening it,” said Ian Stewart, chief economist at Deloitte.

Separately, the statistics agency also said that exports of goods to the European Union increased in March and are now almost back to where they were in December, the last month that Britain was part of the European single market and customs union.

The new free trade deal between a post-Brexit Britain and the EU came into force at the start of 2021, leading to disruption in trade which the British government said represented some early teething problems.
Though the deal ensured that tariffs and quotas would not be slapped on traded goods, other non-tariff barriers, such as customs checks, came into force. Though exports have seemingly recovered, imports from Europe remained sluggish in the first three months of the year, outstripped by non-EU imports for the first time on record.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Britain Britain economy lockdown easing
India Matters
A health worker administers vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Panel suggests increasing gap to 12-16 weeks between two doses of Covishield
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
DCGI approves phase two, three clinical trials of Covaxin on kids aged above two
Nurses of a Covid hospital offer prayer to mark International Nurses Day, which commemorates the birthday of Florence Nightingale, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Why India doesn't need a nationwide lockdown now
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Districts with over 10% positivity rate should remain under lockdown: ICMR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man receives a vaccine for COVID-19 in his wheelchair at a drive-in vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Over 84% vaccine doses sent abroad due to commercial, licensing liabilities: BJP
World Health Organization (Photo | AFP)
Indian COVID variant matter of severe global concern: World Health Organization
Gallery
WHAT IS IRON DOME?: Israel’s Iron Dome is an air defence system developed by the Israeli firms Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries, with financial and technical support from the United States. (Photo | AP)
Iron Dome defence system explained: Why Hamas rockets fail to hit targets in Israel?
Policewomen attempting to stop a lockdown violator at Amravati in Maharashtra on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Captured: Cowdung against Covid, liquor before lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp