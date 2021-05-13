STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Indian family arrested for illegal stay in Sri Lanka; infringing immigration and quarantine laws

The family, which consists of a 61-year old woman, her 34-year-old daughter and her two children and they had entered Sri Lanka on May 6 with the help of fishermen.

Published: 13th May 2021 05:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2021 05:57 PM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

For representational purposes

By PTI

COLOMBO: Four members of an Indian family, including two children, have been arrested for allegedly entering Sri Lanka's Jaffna peninsula illegally and violating the local immigration and the quarantine laws, police said on Thursday.

The family, which consists of a 61-year old woman, her 34-year-old daughter and her two children and they had entered Sri Lanka on May 6 with the help of fishermen.

Ajith Rohana, the deputy inspector general of police, said the members of the family were arrested at Gurunagar area in Jaffna for their illegal stay in the country and violating the immigration and quarantine laws. "They had arrived from India on May 6 on an Indian boat halfway and had travelled the rest of the way aboard a Sri Lankan fishing boat," Rohana said.

He said the family belonged to Rameshwaram in India and were being made to undergo the coronavirus screening test to check if they were infected with the contagious infection.

The arrest came as the Sri Lanka Navy said early this month that they had increased surveillance in the north and northeastern seas to check the possible arrival of COVID-infected Indian fishermen and making contact with the local people in the island nation.

Last week researchers here announced that they had found a Sri Lankan carrying the COVID-19 variant B.1.617 which is fast spreading in India. However, the authorities discounted the possibility of the variant spreading in the country as the man was only found at a quarantine center.

On May 6, Sri Lanka said that Indian passengers will not be allowed to disembark in the country in the backdrop of the current surge of the pandemic. Sri Lanka up until then had functioned as a transit hub for Indians travelling to other destinations such as West Asia and Singapore.

This was an arrangement made by the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority. Sri Lanka has so far reported 133,527 COVID-19 cases while it has registered 550 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian family Lanka Lanka Indians arrest Sri Lanka Police
India Matters
Sputnik V vaccine (File photo| AP)
Dr Reddy's launches Sputnik V jabs in India at around Rs 995 per dose
Wipro founder-chairman Azim Premji (Photo | EPS)
Actions to tackle Covid pandemic must be based on good science: Azim Premji
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
Auto! Can you take me to my own...?
West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar during a visit to meet Sitalkuchi violence victims in Cooch Behar, Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Broken roof, vandalised shop proves post-poll atrocities on Dalits in Bengal: Panel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jewish nationalist demonstrators take cover during a barrage of rockets fired from the Gaza Strip toward central Israel, in the Israeli town of Ramla. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: What is the Israel-Palestine conflict? All you need to know about it
A health worker tries to adjust the oxygen mask of a patient at the BKC jumbo field hospital, one of the largest COVID-19 facilities in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Black fungus spectre amid Covid rampage in India: All you need to know about this new menace
Gallery
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
Despite staying out of action for most of the year and receiving pay cuts owing to the coronavirus pandemic, top athletes of the world earned millions of dollars through their commitments on and off the field. Irish UFC fighter Conor McGregor topped the list for the first time. earning a whopping $180 million over the last 12 months, says Forbes, beating the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lebron James and Roger Federer. Here is the Forbes list of the 10 most paid athletes for the year 2021. (Photos | Agencies)
World's 10 highest paid athletes 2021: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo falls behind Conor McGregor in Forbes list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp