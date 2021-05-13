STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two planes collide midair above Denver, no one injured

Both planes were getting ready to land at a small regional airport in a Denver suburb on Wednesday when they collided mid-morning.

Published: 13th May 2021 11:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2021 11:46 AM

This image from CBS Denver shows a Key Lime Air Metroliner that landed safely at Centennial Airport after a mid-air collision near Denver

This image from CBS Denver shows a Key Lime Air Metroliner that landed safely at Centennial Airport after a mid-air collision near Denver. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

DENVER: Two small airplanes collided in midair near Denver, leaving one aircraft nearly ripped in half and forcing the pilot of the other to deploy a parachute attached to the plane to land safely.

Remarkably, no one was injured, officials said.

Both planes were getting ready to land at a small regional airport in a Denver suburb on Wednesday when they collided mid-morning, according to the National Transportation Safety Board and South Metro Fire Rescue.

"Every one of these pilots needs to go buy a lottery ticket right now," Arapahoe County Sheriff's Deputy John Bartmann said.

"I don't remember anything like this -- especially everybody walking away. I mean that's the amazing part of this." The pilot was the only person aboard a twin-engine Fairchild Metroliner that landed at Centennial Airport despite suffering major damage to its tail section.

The plane is owned by a Colorado-based company called Key Lime Air that operates cargo aircraft.

A pilot and one passenger were on the other plane, a Cirrus SR22 single-engine plane that unleashed a red and white parachute to float to a safe landing in a field near homes in Cherry Creek State Park, Bartmann said.

It was not immediately known who owned the Cirrus plane, he said.

The National Transportation Safety Board said in a tweet it was sending staff to investigate the incident.

Key Lime Air will cooperate with the investigation, the company said in a statement.

