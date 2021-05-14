STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

China accuses US of ''coercive diplomacy'' after trade remarks

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying accused the US of imposing economic sanctions and strong-arming other countries over trade issues to achieve its strategic goals.

Published: 14th May 2021 04:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2021 04:16 PM   |  A+A-

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

BEIJING: China on Friday accused the United States of coercive diplomacy following comments by Secretary of State Antony Blinken to his Australian counterpart that the US will not leave Australia alone on the field  or maybe I should say alone on the pitch'  in the face of economic coercion by China.

 Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying accused the US of imposing economic sanctions and strong-arming other countries over trade issues to achieve its strategic goals.

 Hua said China's telecommunications and other high-tech industries are now falling victim to US economic coercion, an apparent reference to firms including Huawei and ZTE that have faced US restrictions.

Coercive diplomacy is a specialty of the United States, which has provided the world with classic textbooks and cases of coercive diplomacy through its policies and actions," Hua said at a daily briefing.

There are now a growing number of people in the United States who are calling for strengthened dialogue and cooperation with China and urging the two countries to work toward each other to improve relations.

They believe that a healthy, stable and sustained US-China relationship is in the interest of the people of both countries," she added.

Like the United States and China, Australia and China are in the midst of several major disputes as Beijing seeks to apply pressure over commerce and influence.

In their Thursday meeting, Blinken told Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne the United States and Australia are bound together by deeply held shared values that no other nation, including China, can uproot.

Both said that presenting a united front toward China is key and called for a more thorough and complete investigation into the origin of the coronavirus pandemic that emerged in China in 2019.

China-Australia relations have plunged to a multi-decade low, with Beijing blocking imports of Australian coal, wheat and other goods over the past year.

But it has failed to force Prime Minister Scott Morrison's government to offer concessions.

Australia decided in April to cancel two deals signed by the state of Victoria with China's multibillion-dollar Belt and Road construction initiative.

Beijing warned then it might respond, which it did by suspending the China-Australia Strategic Economic Dialogue, accusing Australia of abusing so-called national security reasons to severely restrict and suppress economic and cultural cooperation projects.

  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
China US-China ties
India Matters
A health worker tries to adjust the oxygen mask of a patient at the BKC jumbo field hospital, one of the largest COVID-19 facilities in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
India not only country to be taken by surprise by Covid: Mayo Clinic infectious disease expert
A transgender beneficiary recieves COVID- 19 vaccine dose, during a vaccination drive organised by All Assam Transgender Association, in Guwahati. (Photo | PTI)


Centre to supply 1.92 crore free Covid vaccines to states, UTs this month

People wait to receive vaccine for COVID-19 outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Despite vaccine assurance, Centre has huge task ahead
An inundated road at Chellanam in Kochi following heavy rain. (Photo| Albin Mathew, EPS)
COVID, flood and monsoon diseases: Myriad challenges lie ahead for Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a red alert in five districts (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Cyclone Tauktae: Central Water Commission predicts severe flood situation in Kerala, TN
Representational photo (File photo| AP)
India's COVID situation hugely concerning, says WHO Chief
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp