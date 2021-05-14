STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

German infection rate at 2-month low, vaccinations speed up

The national disease control center, the Robert Koch Institute, said the number of weekly new cases per 100,000 inhabitants stood at 96.5, the first time since March 20 it has been under 100.

Published: 14th May 2021 04:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2021 04:22 PM   |  A+A-

Geriatric nurse Jasmin Lasse vaccinates in the vaccination centre

Geriatric nurse Jasmin Lasse vaccinates in the vaccination centre (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

BERLIN: Germany's coronavirus infection rate dropped to its lowest level in nearly two months on Friday, while the health minister said the country had the most successful day yet of its vaccination campaign this week.

Still, Jens Spahn called for caution as authorities move toward allowing a more normal life, urging officials to hold off on fully reopening restaurants and calling for Germans to choose vacation destinations carefully.

The national disease control center, the Robert Koch Institute, said the number of weekly new cases per 100,000 inhabitants stood at 96.5, the first time since March 20 it has been under 100. There are still considerable variations between regions, many of which are still subject to an overnight curfew and other rules that kick in when an area's weekly infections top 100 per 100,000 people.

At the same time, Germany's vaccination campaign, which was much criticized for a slow start, is accelerating. Spahn said 1.35 million shots were administered on Wednesday, the highest one-day total so far. There were 408,260 on Thursday, a holiday.

Germany has now given at least one dose to nearly 29.9 million people, or 35.9% of its population. And 8.8 million people, or 10.6%, are now fully vaccinated.

The improving situation is raising hopes of restaurants, for example, reopening after months of closures. However, Spahn stressed the need for caution, saying that activities outdoors can be allowed but appealing for regional authorities to wait until weekly new cases drop below 50 per 100,000 residents before reopening indoor parts of restaurants.

“We must all take great care ... to secure what has been achieved and not want too much too quickly, because that could backfire,” Spahn said during a visit to a vaccine storage and distribution center.
Prospects of summer vacations also are rising. While Germany never banned nonessential travel, the government is still advising against it but expects to relax that advice in time for the summer.
“I can only advocate choosing and planning on destinations which really are very, very low (in terms of infections) and, in case of doubt, not going on a faraway journey,” Spahn said.

“So ... more the North Sea than the south seas,” he added. “I understand the longing, but we are still in the pandemic. There are many regions of the world that are still very, very hard hit by the pandemic.”
Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said there won't be a repeat of the concerted government-arranged repatriation flights in the first phase of the pandemic if something does go wrong somewhere.
He told the Funke newspaper group that “if the pandemic situation were to worsen in certain countries, that can’t surprise anyone anymore today, in 2021, in contrast with last year.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Germany coronavirus infection rate
India Matters
A health worker tries to adjust the oxygen mask of a patient at the BKC jumbo field hospital, one of the largest COVID-19 facilities in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
India not only country to be taken by surprise by Covid: Mayo Clinic infectious disease expert
A transgender beneficiary recieves COVID- 19 vaccine dose, during a vaccination drive organised by All Assam Transgender Association, in Guwahati. (Photo | PTI)


Centre to supply 1.92 crore free Covid vaccines to states, UTs this month

People wait to receive vaccine for COVID-19 outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Despite vaccine assurance, Centre has huge task ahead
An inundated road at Chellanam in Kochi following heavy rain. (Photo| Albin Mathew, EPS)
COVID, flood and monsoon diseases: Myriad challenges lie ahead for Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a red alert in five districts (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Cyclone Tauktae: Central Water Commission predicts severe flood situation in Kerala, TN
Representational photo (File photo| AP)
India's COVID situation hugely concerning, says WHO Chief
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp