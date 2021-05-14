STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Germany's Angela Merkel condemns anti-Israel protests

Anti-Israel protests in several cities this week have drawn concern and condemnation, particularly a protest outside a synagogue in Gelsenkirchen.

Published: 14th May 2021

German Chancellor Angela Merkel

German Chancellor Angela Merkel (Photo | AP)

By PTI

BERLIN: Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman says Germany won't tolerate anti-Semitic demonstrations amid tensions in the Middle East.

A video showed dozens of protesters waving Palestinian and Turkish flags and yelling expletives about Jews.

Merkel spokesman Steffen Seibert said Friday that "anyone who uses such protests to scream their hatred of Jews is abusing the right to demonstrate."

He added that "our democracy will not tolerate anti-Semitic demonstrations."

Seibert said Merkel condemns Hamas' ongoing firing of rockets at Israel and "nothing can justify such terror."

He said the rocket attacks must stop immediately.

In neighbouring Austria, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz tweeted that the Israeli flag was raised over his office on Friday as a signal of solidarity.

