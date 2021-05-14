STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Pakistan deploys coronavirus-sniffing dogs at airport

According to a study published in the University of Helsinki, dogs can detect coronavirus in humans five days before they develop symptoms.

Published: 14th May 2021 05:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2021 05:25 PM   |  A+A-

Dogs

Representational Image

By ANI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has deployed sniffer dogs at the New Islamabad International Airport in a bid to identify COVID-19 infected passengers arriving from abroad.

Last week, the clearance for the deployment of the dogs was given in a meeting to review enforcement of lockdown during the Eid holidays, the Gulf News reported.

According to a study published in the University of Helsinki, dogs can detect coronavirus in humans five days before they develop symptoms.

The Pakistani authorities took the decision in this regard after several fake reports of COVID-19 were produced by passengers upon arrival. Later, they were found to be Covid positive.

In March, reports had emerged that researchers in Switzerland have launched a training trial to see if Sniffer dogs can find out people infected with COVID-19, Xinhua reported.

Three dogs are being trained by researchers from Geneva University Hospitals (HUG) for four weeks by exposing them to samples of sick and healthy people, after which the dogs will go through a sweat-sniffing test to see if they can identify infected individuals.

Initial results from France, Germany and several other countries have shown that trained Sniffer dogs are able to recognize people with COVID-19 infections.

Dr Manuel Schibler, physician of the Infectious Diseases Department at HUG had said that Sniffer dogs could be an inexpensive, relatively simple and friendly alternative of screening methods currently used for slowing down COVID-19 transmission. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus Pakistan
India Matters
A health worker tries to adjust the oxygen mask of a patient at the BKC jumbo field hospital, one of the largest COVID-19 facilities in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
India not only country to be taken by surprise by Covid: Mayo Clinic infectious disease expert
A transgender beneficiary recieves COVID- 19 vaccine dose, during a vaccination drive organised by All Assam Transgender Association, in Guwahati. (Photo | PTI)


Centre to supply 1.92 crore free Covid vaccines to states, UTs this month

People wait to receive vaccine for COVID-19 outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Despite vaccine assurance, Centre has huge task ahead
An inundated road at Chellanam in Kochi following heavy rain. (Photo| Albin Mathew, EPS)
COVID, flood and monsoon diseases: Myriad challenges lie ahead for Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a red alert in five districts (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Cyclone Tauktae: Central Water Commission predicts severe flood situation in Kerala, TN
Representational photo (File photo| AP)
India's COVID situation hugely concerning, says WHO Chief
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp