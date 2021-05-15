Nepal reports 8,167 new cases of coronavirus, 187 deaths: Health Ministry 

By PTI

KATHMANDU: Nepal has reported 8,167 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally of infections in the country to 447,704, the health ministry said on Saturday.

The Ministry of Health and Population also said that 187 new deaths were reported in the last one day.

"The new infection figure in the country has soared to 447,704. The death toll has also touched 4, 856," the ministry said in a statement.

Meanwhile, a total of 5,455 people who were infected earlier have been discharged from various isolation centres after they won over the illness in the past 24 hours.

With this the country's recovery rate stands at 74.4 per cent.

There are currently 109,740 corona active patients undergoing treatment across the country.