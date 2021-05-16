UN head Antonio Guterres 'deeply disturbed' by Israeli airstrike

By PTI

UNITED NATIONS: A UN spokesman says Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is "deeply disturbed" by the Israeli airstrike that destroyed a high-rise building in Gaza City housing offices of several international media organisations and residential apartments, and is "dismayed" by the increasing number of civilian casualties.

"The secretary-general reminds all sides that any indiscriminate targeting of civilian and media structures violates international law and must be avoided at all costs," spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Saturday.

Earlier Saturday, an Israeli airstrike pulverized a high-rise building that housed The Associated Press, Al Jazeera and other media after warning that it was being targeted.

Guterres singled out the death of 10 members of the same family including children as a result of an Israeli airstrike Friday in the al-Shati refugee camp in Gaza, spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Saturday.