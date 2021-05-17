STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Canadian welfare groups collect 440,000 dollars in first session of 'OXYGEN FOR INDIA' drive

The charity drive by the ICCC will be held for three hours on Sunday for the next four weeks. The ICCC said the oxygen supplies would be sent to tier II and tier III cities in India.

Published: 17th May 2021 04:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2021 04:42 PM   |  A+A-

Oxygen Cylinders

Oxygen Cylinders (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

TORONTO: The Indo-Canada Chamber of Commerce, along with 82 other community organisations, has collected 440,220 Canadian dollars (Rs 2.66 crore) to send oxygen concentrators to India, which is in the grip of a deadly second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The charity drive by the ICCC will be held for three hours on Sunday for the next four weeks. The ICCC said the oxygen supplies would be sent to tier II and tier III cities in India.

According to a statement from the ICCC on Monday, a total of 440,220 Canadian dollars were collected in the first session.

"We believe that alone not much can be achieved, but 'TOGETHER', we can do so much more, hence we are bringing together more than 82 other Indo-Canadian as well as community organisations to aid us in this humanitarian effort," the statement added.

India's coronavirus crisis continued on Monday as the country recorded 2,81,386 fresh cases in the last 24 hours along with 4,106 new deaths, according to Union Health Ministry data. Now, the death toll stands at 2,74,390, and the total number of cases at 2,49,65,463.

"Our efforts are aimed at providing an opportunity to the 1.6 million-strong Indo-Canadian community (here) and the 36 million Canadians to participate in helping us send Oxygen to India," the ICCC said.

Last month, the Canadian government sanctioned 10 million Canadian dollars through the Canadian Red Cross to the Indian Red Cross to aid COVID-19-related emergency works.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Canada COVID 19 Coronavirus Pandemic
India Matters
Global pharma major Pfizer (Photo | AP)
Pfizer, Moderna vaccines effective against COVID variants found in India: Study
A recovered COVID-19 patient donating plasma. (File Photo)
Centre drops plasma therapy as suggested treatment for Covid in India
The ‘Cov-Tech Ventilation System’ can be fastened over the waist just like a simple belt over which the traditional PPE is worn. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Soon, ventilated PPE kits to provide relief to healthworkers
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp to delete accounts that don’t accept new policy 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The recent view on discontinuing the use of plasma therapy comes a day after a meeting of ICMR-National Task Force for COVID-19. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Irrational and non-scientific': Centre drops plasma therapy as treatment for COVID 19 in IndiaPlas
Fishermen pull their boat ashore to a safe place during the formation of cyclone Tauktae, at Bandra in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae leaves trail of destruction in Gujarat, heavy winds and rainfall continue
Gallery
A barge with 273 personnel onboard has gone adrift off the Mumbai coast in cyclonic storm. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae batters Maharashtra; Navy pressed into action, Mumbai airport closed as nature reveals the ugly face 
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp