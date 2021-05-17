STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Prisons push Thailand's COVID-19 cases to new daily high

Thailand had about 7,100 cases including 63 deaths in all of last year, in what was regarded as a success story in containing the virus.

Published: 17th May 2021 05:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2021 05:22 PM   |  A+A-

People wait to receive Sinovac COVID-19 and the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines in Bangkok, Thailand, Monday, May 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

BANKOK: Prisons push Thailand's COVID-19 cases to new daily high Health authorities in Thailand reported 9,635 new coronavirus cases on Monday, doubling the previous daily record set last week.

Over 70 per cent of Monday's increase -- 6,853 cases -- came from prisons. Thailand's confirmed case total rose to 111,082, of which almost three-quarters -- 82,219 __ have been recorded since the beginning of April this year, when a new wave of coronavirus infections began.

Twenty-five deaths were reported Monday, bringing total fatalities to 614. Thailand had about 7,100 cases including 63 deaths in all of last year, in what was regarded as a success story in containing the virus.

The capital, Bangkok, accounted for 1,843 of Monday's new cases, with no signs of decline, said Taweesilp Visanuyotin, spokesperson for the government's Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration.

He said half of the city's 50 districts have high rates of infection. Despite no downturn in infections, restaurants in Bangkok and neighboring provinces were allowed on Monday to resume indoor dining until 9 pm, with seating limited to 25 per cent of capacity.

Since May 1 they had only been allowed to provide takeout service. Bangkok officials said closures would be extended for two more weeks for schools, entertainment venues, cinemas, fitness clubs and sports arenas.

The current wave was traced to nightspots in popular Bangkok entertainment districts. But 28 virus clusters have now been identified across 19 districts, including markets, slums, low-income housing and construction sites.

The Corrections Department announced that in the first half of this month, it conducted COVID-19 tests on 24,357 inmates in eight prisons, five of them in Bangkok, and about half tested positive.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thailand COVID 19 Coronavirus Pandemic
India Matters
Global pharma major Pfizer (Photo | AP)
Pfizer, Moderna vaccines effective against COVID variants found in India: Study
A recovered COVID-19 patient donating plasma. (File Photo)
Centre drops plasma therapy as suggested treatment for Covid in India
The ‘Cov-Tech Ventilation System’ can be fastened over the waist just like a simple belt over which the traditional PPE is worn. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Soon, ventilated PPE kits to provide relief to healthworkers
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp to delete accounts that don’t accept new policy 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The recent view on discontinuing the use of plasma therapy comes a day after a meeting of ICMR-National Task Force for COVID-19. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Irrational and non-scientific': Centre drops plasma therapy as treatment for COVID 19 in IndiaPlas
Fishermen pull their boat ashore to a safe place during the formation of cyclone Tauktae, at Bandra in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae leaves trail of destruction in Gujarat, heavy winds and rainfall continue
Gallery
A barge with 273 personnel onboard has gone adrift off the Mumbai coast in cyclonic storm. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae batters Maharashtra; Navy pressed into action, Mumbai airport closed as nature reveals the ugly face 
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp