Russia 'extremely concerned' about Israel's destruction of building that housed media organisations

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov Peskov said that President Putin hasn't had any contacts with either side of the conflict in recent days.

Published: 17th May 2021 08:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2021 08:01 PM   |  A+A-

Workers clear the rubble of a building that was destroyed by an Israeli airstrike that housed The Associated Press, broadcaster Al-Jazeera and other media outlets, in Gaza City

Workers clear the rubble of a building that was destroyed by an Israeli airstrike that housed The Associated Press, broadcaster Al-Jazeera and other media outlets, in Gaza City. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MOSCOW: Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov says Russia is "extremely concerned" about Israel's destruction of a building in Gaza City that housed the AP's longtime Gaza bureau and offices of other media organisations.

"We are extremely concerned about the growing number of human casualties," Peskov added during a conference call with reporters.

Peskov said that Russian President Vladimir Putin hasn't had any contacts with either side of the conflict in recent days, but such contacts "can be organised, if necessary."

The Kremlin spokesman added that "very energetic efforts are now being made both through the Quartet (of Middle East mediators, which comprises the U.N., the U.S., the European Union and Russia), and various countries are now in constant contact through bilateral channels with both the Israelis and the Palestinians in order to stop the exchange of strikes.

