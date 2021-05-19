STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Pakistan to reopen educational institutions in districts less than 5 per cent positivity ratio

Pakistan imposed a lockdown in the country during the Eid holidays from May 10-16 but allowed businesses to reopen from May 17 with strict SoPs.

Published: 19th May 2021 07:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2021 07:56 PM   |  A+A-

Teachers disinfect hands of students upon their arrival at a school, in Lahore, Pakistan. (Photo | AP)

Teachers disinfect hands of students upon their arrival at a school, in Lahore, Pakistan. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan authorities on Wednesday decided to allow educational institutions to reopen from next week in districts with less than 5 per cent coronavirus positivity ratio.

The decision was taken at the meeting of the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC), country's chief anti-corona body, chaired by Minister for Planning Asad Umar and attended by health officials from all provinces.

After a detailed review of the pandemic situation, it was decided to allow schools to reopen from May 24 in districts with less than 5 per cent positivity, while educational institutions in the rest of the country will reopen from June 7, according to a statement by NCOC.

All matric and intermediate exams will be held from June 20, while all professional and non-professional exams will take place on a case-to-case basis as recommended by the Ministry of Education.

The meeting also decided that outdoor restaurants will reopen from May 24 on a daily basis and be allowed to operate till 11:59 pm but takeaways will be allowed 24/7.

Similarly, the tourism sector will be allowed to operate under strict COVID-19 protocols from next week and outdoor marriage ceremonies with an upper limit of 150 individuals will be allowed from June 1.

However, shrines, cinemas, indoor dining, indoor gyms, amusement parks, contact sports, festivals, cultural and other events, and indoor/outdoor gatherings will remain banned till further notice.

Pakistan imposed a lockdown in the country during the Eid holidays from May 10-16 but allowed businesses to reopen from May 17 with strict SoPs.

The total number of fatalities in Pakistan reached 19,856 after 104 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

A total of 41,771 tests were performed during the period, registering 3,256 new COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 7.8 per cent, according to the Ministry of National Health Services.

The total confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country has reached 886,184.

However, 799,951 people have recovered across the country.

Meanwhile, Minister Umar inaugurated a mass vaccination center in Islamabad with facilities to vaccinate 7,000 people per day.

Urging people to get registered for jabs, he said 46,00,000 people have been vaccinated so far and there have been no side effects of the vaccine in Pakistan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pakistan educational institutions coronavirus
India Matters
Doordarshan
To counter bad press abroad, govt plans DD International
Corporation, as a part of its mass vaccination drive vaccinate hundreds of Brooke field IT company employees at Perungudi on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin prasath, EPS)
Covid vaccine can be given 3 months after recovery: Centre
For representational purposes
Bangladesh beats India in per capita income
Asia Cup (Photo | AFP)
Pakistan likely to host 2022 Asia Cup: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several parts of the city received moderate to heavy rainfall on account of Cyclone Tauktae on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
WATCH | Delhi receives highest rainfall since 1951 for the month of May
Governor Arif Mohammad Khan greets Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the latter was sworn in at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (Photo | PRD)
Pinarayi sworn in as Kerala CM second time: Learn about his new cabinet ministers
Gallery
WHAT IS BLACK FUNGUS? Mucormycosis or black fungus is caused by a group of fungal moulds called mucormycetes. These fungi live throughout the environment, particularly in soil and in decaying organic matter, such as leaves, compost piles or rotten wood.
What is 'deadly' Black Fungus disease and why COVID-19 patients should take extra care against it?
On May 17, Barge P305 went adrift in the Arabian Sea and sunk on May 19 about 35 nautical miles from Mumbai. It was reported that 38 people on board are still missing. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae: How barge P305 sunk in the Arabian Sea and how rescue missions are progressing for missing crew
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp