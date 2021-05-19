STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Queen's granddaughter Princess Beatrice expecting a baby

Beatrice, the elder daughter of Prince Andrew and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, married property developer Mapello Mozzi in July 2020 at a small ceremony constrained by coronavirus restrictions.

Published: 19th May 2021 03:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2021 03:40 PM   |  A+A-

In this Aug. 31, 2019 file photo, Britain's Princess Beatrice with her fiance, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

In this Aug. 31, 2019 file photo, Britain's Princess Beatrice with her then fiance, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi (File photo | AP)

By Associated Press

LONDON: Buckingham Palace says Princess Beatrice is expecting a baby.

The palace said Wednesday the 32-year-old granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are due to have their first child in the autumn. It said "both families are delighted with the news."

Beatrice, the elder daughter of Prince Andrew and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, married property developer Mapello Mozzi in July 2020 at a small ceremony constrained by coronavirus restrictions. She is ninth in line to the British throne.

Beatrice's younger sister Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank welcomed their first child, a son named August, in February.

The queen has 10 great-grandchildren, with another — a second child for Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex — due in the summer.

