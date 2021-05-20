STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Founder of TikTok's Chinese owner stepping down as CEO

ByteDance is waiting to find out whether the Biden administration will revive former President Donald Trump's efforts to force the sale of TikTok's US arm.

Published: 20th May 2021 04:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2021 04:54 PM   |  A+A-

TikTok

For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

BEIJING: The founder of TikTok's Chinese owner said Thursday he will give up his job as CEO to focus on longer-term initiatives, a step that comes amid uncertainty over whether the Biden administration will force the sale of the popular short video service's US arm.

Zhang Yiming said Liang Rubo, a co-founder, will succeed him as ByteDance Ltd CEO. Zhang said leaving day-to-day management will "enable me to have greater impact on longer-term initiatives," but gave no details of his next role.

ByteDance is waiting to find out whether the Biden administration will revive former President Donald Trump's efforts to force the sale of TikTok's US arm.

Trump said the service was a security threat because it gathered too much personal information about millions of American users.

Regulators also are stepping up anti-monopoly enforcement against Chinese e-commerce giants and other internet companies, though there is no indication ByteDance has been targeted.

Zhang founded ByteDance in 2012. Its first short-video platform, Douyin, was launched in 2016. TikTok was launched outside China the following year. The company said last year that TikTok had 700 million users globally.

ByteDance, headquartered in Beijing, says it operates in 150 markets and has more than 60,000 employees.

The Trump administration's plan called for ByteDance to be required to sell TikTok's US arm to the software maker Oracle and retailer Walmart.

The Biden administration, which took office in January, suspended that while it reviewed potential security threats posed by Chinese tech companies.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TikTok
India Matters
Nurses at the newly set up Corona Specialized Treatment Centre with 500 oxygen equipped beds, at Iron Ore Complex, in Salem. (Photo | PTI)
TN's taxi ambulance, Kerala's oxygen nurses among India's best Covid practices
T D Nandagopal
83-year-old Chennai man with comorbidities beats Covid
For representational purposes
Positivity: Not mind but heart should be at work
For representative purposes only (File photo| PTI)
Tourist hub Goa reports high positivity, mortality

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several parts of the city received moderate to heavy rainfall on account of Cyclone Tauktae on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
WATCH | Delhi receives highest rainfall since 1951 for the month of May
Governor Arif Mohammad Khan greets Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the latter was sworn in at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (Photo | PRD)
Pinarayi sworn in as Kerala CM second time: Learn about his new cabinet ministers
Gallery
WHAT IS BLACK FUNGUS? Mucormycosis or black fungus is caused by a group of fungal moulds called mucormycetes. These fungi live throughout the environment, particularly in soil and in decaying organic matter, such as leaves, compost piles or rotten wood.
What is 'deadly' Black Fungus disease and why COVID-19 patients should take extra care against it?
On May 17, Barge P305 went adrift in the Arabian Sea and sunk on May 19 about 35 nautical miles from Mumbai. It was reported that 38 people on board are still missing. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae: How barge P305 sunk in the Arabian Sea and how rescue missions are progressing for missing crew
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp