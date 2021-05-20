STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Here's how Benjamin Netanyahu's prospects bolstered amid Israel-Hamas war

Now, as Israel and Gaza's Hamas rulers wage their fourth war in just over a decade, Netanyahu's fortunes have changed dramatically.

Published: 20th May 2021 01:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2021 07:09 PM   |  A+A-

Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu

Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu (File photo| AP)

By Associated Press

JERUSALEM: Israel is at war with Hamas, Jewish-Arab mob violence has erupted inside Israel, and the West Bank is experiencing its deadliest unrest in years.

Yet this may all bolster Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Just over a week ago, the longtime Israeli leader's political career seemed all but over.

He had failed to form a coalition government following an indecisive parliamentary election, and his political rivals were on the cusp of pushing him out of office.

Now, as Israel and Gaza's Hamas rulers wage their fourth war in just over a decade, Netanyahu's fortunes have changed dramatically.

His rivals' prospects have crumbled, Netanyahu is back in his comfortable role as Mr Security, and the country could soon be headed for yet another election campaign that would guarantee him at least several more months in office.

ALSO READ | Israel unleashes strikes after vowing to press on in Gaza

The stunning turn of events has raised questions about whether Netanyahu's desperation to survive may have pushed the country into its current predicament.

While opponents have stopped short of accusing him of hatching just such a conspiracy, they say the fact that these questions are being asked is disturbing enough.

"If we had a government, security considerations would not be mixed with political considerations," opposition leader Yair Lapid wrote on Facebook.

"No one would ask themselves why the fire always breaks out just when it's most convenient for the prime minister."

Lapid appeared to be poised to make history early last week, saying he was wrapping up the final details of arranging a government that would end Netanyahu's 12-year rule.

WATCH EXPLAINER:

"In a few days, we should be able to swear in a new Israeli government that is functional and that is based on broad agreements and the common good," he declared, hours before the war erupted.

The sudden outburst of fighting was the culmination of a series of events that have made it increasingly difficult, and maybe impossible, for Lapid to assemble his coalition.

His alliance was to include diverse groups that span the spectrum from right-wing to left-wing Jewish parties, as well as an Islamist party, unified by little more than their opposition to Netanyahu.

Such a coalition would make history.

An Arab party has never officially been part of an Israeli governing coalition.

Netanyahu himself had courted the same Arab party when he was granted the first chance by Israel's figurehead president to assemble a coalition government after the March 23 elections.

But as it became clear Netanyahu could not secure the required parliamentary majority, things began to heat up between Jews and Arabs in the contested city of Jerusalem, in large part due to the actions of the prime minister's allies.

Israelis and Palestinians both claim east Jerusalem and its sensitive holy sites.

These competing claims lie at the heart of their conflict and have repeatedly triggered violence.

The Cabinet minister in charge of police, a Netanyahu loyalist, authorized the closure of a popular gathering spot outside Jerusalem's Old City used by Palestinians during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

When protests broke out, heavy-handed Israeli police tactics led to days of unrest that peaked with police raids on the Al Aqsa Mosque.

The violent scenes caused outrage across the Muslim world.

At the same time, Jewish settlers pressed ahead with attempts to evict dozens of Palestinians from their homes in a nearby east Jerusalem neighborhood.

Itamar Ben-Gvir, a leader of a racist anti-Arab party aligned with Netanyahu, temporarily set up what he called a "parliamentary office" in the neighborhood, further enraging residents.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Israel Hamas war Israel Gaza coflict Israel palestine Benjamin Netanyahu
India Matters
Nurses at the newly set up Corona Specialized Treatment Centre with 500 oxygen equipped beds, at Iron Ore Complex, in Salem. (Photo | PTI)
TN's taxi ambulance, Kerala's oxygen nurses among India's best Covid practices
T D Nandagopal
83-year-old Chennai man with comorbidities beats Covid
For representational purposes
Positivity: Not mind but heart should be at work
For representative purposes only (File photo| PTI)
Tourist hub Goa reports high positivity, mortality

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several parts of the city received moderate to heavy rainfall on account of Cyclone Tauktae on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
WATCH | Delhi receives highest rainfall since 1951 for the month of May
Governor Arif Mohammad Khan greets Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the latter was sworn in at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (Photo | PRD)
Pinarayi sworn in as Kerala CM second time: Learn about his new cabinet ministers
Gallery
WHAT IS BLACK FUNGUS? Mucormycosis or black fungus is caused by a group of fungal moulds called mucormycetes. These fungi live throughout the environment, particularly in soil and in decaying organic matter, such as leaves, compost piles or rotten wood.
What is 'deadly' Black Fungus disease and why COVID-19 patients should take extra care against it?
On May 17, Barge P305 went adrift in the Arabian Sea and sunk on May 19 about 35 nautical miles from Mumbai. It was reported that 38 people on board are still missing. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae: How barge P305 sunk in the Arabian Sea and how rescue missions are progressing for missing crew
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp