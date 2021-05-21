STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Medics in Sri Lanka urge total lockdown to check surge in COVID-19 cases

The current travel restrictions limited to just a few days will not have any significant effect on the case load of transmissions, they said.

Sri Lanka covid-19

Sri Lankans wait to give swab samples to test for COVID-19 by a roadside in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

COLOMBO: A group of medical professionals in Sri Lanka on Friday urged the government to enforce a total lockdown for a period of two weeks to check the current surge of COVID-19 infections.

The group said that minimum 14 days closure would cover two cycles of incubation period and the time would be adequate to break the chain of uncontrolled spread of the disease.

They claimed that the actual number of infections are at least three fold of the current over 3,000 cases detected per day in the island.

"The current ban on inter-provincial travel is of no use as each province has reported a high number of infections," Dr Padma Gunaratne of the Sri Lanka Medical Association said.

Inter-provincial travel restrictions are in place across the country until May 30.

Travel restrictions would be placed in the country from mid night on Friday until 4 am on Tuesday.

The travel is permitted only for essential services and to obtain vaccination during this period.

The medics have warned that it will not be long before the hospitals are flooded with patients, completely inundated and the medical staff is stretched way beyond its capacity, resulting in a serious breakdown of health services in the country.

The island, which is battling a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic, is experiencing a surge of infections since mid April.

Sri Lanka on Wednesday recorded its highest number of daily new COVID-19 cases at 3,623.

The number of daily deaths also was the highest reported so far at 36 fatalities.

The total number of infections crossed the 150,000-mark by 10 am on Friday morning and the death toll reached 1,089 since the onset of the pandemic in March last year.

There have been over 125,000 recoveries, health officials said.

