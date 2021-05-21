STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Social media outlets in Singapore complies with order to issue correction notice on COVID-19 variant following Kejriwal's comments

There is no Singapore variant of COVID-19 and that there is also no evidence of any COVID-19 variant that is 'extremely dangerous for kids', the Singapore Government has said.

Published: 21st May 2021 03:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2021 03:50 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)

By PTI

SINGAPORE: Facebook and Twitter along with Singapore's largest media house have complied with the government's directive to issue a correction to the users of social media platforms in the city-state after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted about a new COVID-19 "Singapore variant".

Singapore's Ministry of Health on Thursday invoked the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (Pofma) in response to a statement circulating online claiming that there is a new variant of COVID-19 which originated in the city-state that is more harmful to children.

ALSO READ: 'New variant' concern? Singapore invokes misinformation law to swat COVID strain claim

On Tuesday, Kejriwal on Twitter claimed that a new strain of the coronavirus found in Singapore could be very dangerous for children and urged the Indian government to cancel all air links with Singapore.

Singapore's Health Minister Ong Ye Kung on Thursday had instructed the Pofma Office to issue a correction direction to Facebook, Twitter and the HardwareZone forum owned by Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) Magazines.

There is no Singapore variant of COVID-19 and that there is also no evidence of any COVID-19 variant that is "extremely dangerous for kids", the Singapore Government has said.

The government has also made a diplomatic complaint to the Indian Government, a first of its kind between the two countries which had always maintained "friendly ties" with a large number of bilateral pacts covering trade, economy, defence training and social activities as well as the larger umbrella, the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement signed in 2005.

Kejriwal's remark about a "new form" of COVID-19 in Singapore prompted the Indian government to assert that the Delhi chief minister does not speak for India after Singapore conveyed its strong objections to the "unfounded assertions".

Following the Singapore foriegn ministry's reaction, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said Kejriwal's comments were "irresponsible" and that the Delhi chief minister does not speak for India.

"The Ministry of Health is aware of a false statement circulating online by multiple media outlets and social media platforms, which implies that a new, previously unknown variant of COVID-19 originated in Singapore and/or risks spreading to India from Singapore," the ministry's statement said.

"The strain that is prevalent in many of the COVID-19 cases detected in Singapore in recent weeks is the B1.617.2 variant, which originated in India," it added.

A Facebook spokesman told The Straits Times, "We've carefully reviewed the direction and are legally compelled to issue a correction notice from the Singapore Government to all people using Facebook in Singapore." Facebook issued a temporary prompt on its news feed for users in Singapore on Thursday, according to a Channel News Asia report.

Twitter said a specialist global team, which looks into requests from governments and law enforcement agencies, reviewed the "request" from the Singapore Government and found it to be applicable under Singapore law.

"In-line with our values around openness, transparency and trust, this request will be reflected in Singapore's section of the Twitter Transparency Report, which we publish twice-yearly," the Channel quoted a Twitter spokesperson as saying.

The notification includes a tweet from the Singapore Government stating that it is legally required.

The SPH said, "SPH Magazines has complied with the Pofma office recommendations to put up the notice in HardwareZone forum by 1.20 am this morning." Earlier in the week, both MOH and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) issued statements on claims by a politician in India regarding the supposed new variant.

MOH said in a statement on Tuesday that there was no truth to his claims while MFA stated that it "regrets the unfounded assertions" made by Kejriwal on social media.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Singapore COVID 19
India Matters
Dr AK Banerji who served at AIIMS' neurosurgery department for 30 years, said that the drug was reasonably effective on cancer.
'DRDO's drug was effective on brain cancer patients, can't say about Covid-19'
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Soumya Sinha)
Covid culpability: A conspiracy of silence
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Credit card, passport details of 45 lakh flyers leaked in massive Air India data breach
(Representational Image)
Funds for start-ups offering indigenous solutions to Covid crisis 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister MK Stalin seen arriving at the Secretariat for Cabinet meeting in this file photo. (EPS | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
CM MK Stalin announces extension of full lockdown for another week in TN from May 24
Palestinian municipal workers clean the streets following a cease-fire reached after an 11-day war between Gaza's Hamas rulers and Israel. (Photo | AP)
Explained: How Israel and Hamas finally agreed to cease fire to end bloody 11-day war
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
HOW IS WHITE FUNGUS DIFFERENT FROM BLACK FUNGUS? While the Black fungus is called the Mucormycosis, White fungus is also known as candidiasis. Steroid treatment can cause white fungal infection in Covid patients while unsterile use of oxygen cylinders can
White Fungus outbreak updates: What we know so far about the infection 'deadlier' than Black Fungus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp