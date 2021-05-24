STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

8 Indian traders injured in brawl with Nepali police along Indo-Nepal border: Reports

Matihani Municipality in Mahottari district shares one-and-a-half-kilometres border with Madhwapur bazaar in Bihar.

Published: 24th May 2021 03:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2021 03:38 PM   |  A+A-

nepal police

Nepal Armed Police Force personnel. (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

KATHMANDU: Eight Indian traders have been injured in a scuffle with Nepali police personnel in Mahottari district along the Nepal-India border, according to media reports here on Monday.

The brawl took place on Sunday night when the Indian traders demolished a makeshift post and help desk set up for conducting coronavirus tests along the border in Matihani Municipality, the government-run Rising Nepal newspaper reported.

An Armed Police Force (APF) personnel and eight Indian traders were injured in the scuffle, My Republica website reported.

According to Border Outpost Matihani's Police Inspector Balaram Gautam, a group of 50-60 drunk Indian nationals pelted stones at security personnel deputed at the border point at around 8 PM on Sunday.

Matihani Municipality in Mahottari district shares one-and-a-half-kilometres border with Madhwapur bazaar in Bihar.

On-duty police personnel Bibek Dhakal had his head severely injured in the attack carrird out by the traders, the report said.

However, according to an Indian trader, Inspector Gautam had mobilised APF personnel to beat with batons the traders importing potatoes, onions and rice from India, the report said.

Local people present at the spot said that the police had used unnecessary force against the Indian traders.

In March, an Indian national was killed by Nepal Police in an exchange of fire with a group of four Indians, allegedly involved in smuggling drugs and counterfeit currency along the Indo-Nepal border.

The deceased was dentified as Govinda Singh, 20, a resident of Pilibhit district in Uttar Pradesh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian traders Nepal Nepal police Nepal border
India Matters
Dark clouds hover in the sky ahead of landfall of Cyclone Yaas at Dhulagarh in Howrah district, Monday, May 24, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bad news on a conveyor belt as Yaas gets closer
Image for representation
'No reason to believe Covid will disproportionately affect kids in next wave'
For representative purposes only (File photo| PTI)
New areas see huge spike in Maharashtra second wave
Rough sea in the Bay of Bengal ahead of Cyclone 'Yaas' landfall, at Digha in East Midnapore district. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Yaas: Red alert issued in four Odisha districts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team. (Photo | AP)
Why are researchers worried about Wuhan lab taking hospital care for COVID in 2019 before outbreak?
A picture that went viral on social media, of the couple tieing the knot in the chartered aircraft.
WATCH | Madurai couple gets married mid-air in SpiceJet aircraft, amid TN Covid restrictions
Gallery
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp