Boris Johnson to wed fiancee Carrie Symonds in July 2022: Report

LONDON: Boris Johnson is among the many whose wedding plans were delayed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic lockdown and it seems the UK Prime Minister and fiancee Carrie Symonds have finally settled on a date for their big day.

Johnson, whose divorce from Indian-origin lawyer-author Marina Wheeler concluded last year, is to marry for the third time on July 30 next year, according to The Sun' newspaper.

Johnson, 56, and Symonds, 33, based at their Downing Street flat, were engaged in late 2019 and together have a one-year-old son, Wilfred.

The newspaper said the couple have sent out save-the-date cards to family and friends for a lavish bash next July, which marks a popular summer wedding period in the UK.

"Details of exactly where the couple will say 'I do' remain a closely guarded secret, but pals say they are waiting until next year for a big celebration to be on the safe side," 'The Sun' reports.

A spokesperson for the couple declined to comment on a "private family event".

Previously, asked if he was planning a summer wedding, Johnson had told the newspaper: "The wedding industry is certainly gonna come roaring back in common with many other sectors of the economy."

Current rules allow weddings to take place in England with a restricted number of guests able to join in the celebrations.

If the lockdown roadmap goes ahead as planned, it is expected that all restrictions would be lifted by June 21.