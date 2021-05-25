STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

European Union leaders agree to donate 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines

Leaders also called 'for work to be stepped up to ensure global equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines' and reiterated their support for the U.N-backed COVAX programme.

Published: 25th May 2021 05:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2021 05:58 PM   |  A+A-

Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 disease are ready at a new vaccination center in Paris.

Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 disease are ready at a new vaccination center in Paris. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

BRUSSELS: EU leaders agreed Tuesday to donate at least 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to poorer nations by the end of the year as supplies steadily rise across Europe.

Gathered in Brussels for a two-day summit, the 27 leaders backed a text in which they pledge to continue effortS "to increase global vaccine production capacities in order to meet global needs."

Leaders also called "for work to be stepped up to ensure global equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines" and reiterated their support for the U.N.-backed COVAX programme.

COVAX aims to ensure equitable access to COVID-19 shots for low-and middle-income countries.

The programme suffered a major setback last week when its biggest supplier, the Serum Institute of India, announced it would likely not export any more vaccines until the end of the year due to the COVID-19 crisis on the subcontinent.

Leaders acknowledged that vaccination has finally picked up across their continent following a painfully slow start compared with the successful drives in the US, Britain and Israel.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen presented data to the leaders suggesting that 300 million doses will have been delivered in the region by the end of May, with about 46 per cent of the adult population in the bloc of 450 million getting at least a first dose of vaccine.

But as vaccination campaigns continue to progress in the Western world, poorer countries are struggling to acquire supplies.

During a health summit in Rome last week, Italian Premier Mario Draghi said that nearly 1.5 billion vaccine doses have been administered in over 180 countries worldwide.

Yet only 0.3 per cent were in low-income countries, while richer countries administered around 85 per cent.

In addition to the donation of shots, leaders pledged to help countries in need to develop vaccine production locally.

It was unclear which vaccines from the EU's portfolio would be donated.

Coronavirus vaccines authorised by the European Medicines Agency, the bloc's drug regulator, include Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson.

The agreement came after the US said earlier this month it will share an additional 20 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines with the world on top of a prior commitment to share about 60 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine.

Leaders also welcomed the compromise found last week with European Union legislators for launching COVID-19 certificates before the height of the summer holiday season, a move aimed at boosting travel and tourism following the restrictions of the coronavirus pandemic.

The EU plans to have the trans-border passes up and running by July 1.

They will be delivered to EU residents who can prove they have been vaccinated, as well as those who tested negative for the virus or have proof they recovered from COVID-19, and should serve to avoid quarantines and more testing upon arrival.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Vaccines Coronavirus Pandemic COVID 19 Vaccination European Union
India Matters
A health worker holds up a Covishield vial. (Photo | EPS)
Covishield seen preventing severe Covid even in breakthrough infections, finds study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Take a break and ring in the hours
For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
In the face of uncertainty, Indians are saving every penny for a rainy day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A wave crashing on the shore at Vizhinjam harbour in Thiruvananthapuram, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Four boats capsize near Kerala's Vizhinjam harbour: One fisherman dead, one missing
Trees move due to strong wind during Cyclone 'Yaas' landfall, at Digha in East Midnapore district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Cyclone Yaas unleashes fury on Odisha-West Bengal coasts, over one crore people affected
Gallery
Cyclone Yaas pounded the beach towns in north Odisha and West Bengal as it hit the coast around 9 am on Wednesday with a wind speed of 130-140 kmph. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Cyclone Yaas hits Odisha coast, Bengal on high alert
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp