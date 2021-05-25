STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

German regulator probes Google's market position, data use

A second probe will examine Google's data processing terms, which are often lengthy and difficult for users to understand.

Published: 25th May 2021 03:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2021 03:43 PM   |  A+A-

Google

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

BERLIN: German regulators have launched an investigation into Google's position in the market, and how the search engine and advertising giant handles user data.

The Federal Cartel Office, or Bundeskartellamt, said Tuesday that it has started proceedings against Google entities in Germany, Ireland and California based on new provisions in German competition law that apply to large digital companies.

Similar probes were launched into the activities of Facebook and Amazon in recent months.

Under the provisions, which came into force in January, the Federal Cartel Office can ban companies that are of paramount significance for competition across markets from engaging in practices deemed to be anti-competitive.

"Due to the large number of digital services offered by Google, such as the Google search engine, YouTube, Google Maps, the Android operating system or the Chrome browser, the company could be considered to be of paramount significance for competition across markets," he head of the regulatory body, Andreas Mundt, said in a statement.

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

A second probe will examine Google's data processing terms, which are often lengthy and difficult for users to understand.

"A key question in this context is whether consumers wishing to use Google's services have sufficient choice as to how Google will use their data," Mundt said.

The regulators said it would examine whether Google requires users to agree to the processing of their data if they want to use its services, "without giving them sufficient choice as to whether, how and for what purpose such data is processed."

The cartel office said it would also examine how the company's data processing policy affects information it obtains on users from third-party websites and apps.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Google Germany Google Probe
India Matters
A health worker holds up a Covishield vial. (Photo | EPS)
Covishield seen preventing severe Covid even in breakthrough infections, finds study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Take a break and ring in the hours
For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
In the face of uncertainty, Indians are saving every penny for a rainy day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A wave crashing on the shore at Vizhinjam harbour in Thiruvananthapuram, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Four boats capsize near Kerala's Vizhinjam harbour: One fisherman dead, one missing
Trees move due to strong wind during Cyclone 'Yaas' landfall, at Digha in East Midnapore district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Cyclone Yaas unleashes fury on Odisha-West Bengal coasts, over one crore people affected
Gallery
Cyclone Yaas pounded the beach towns in north Odisha and West Bengal as it hit the coast around 9 am on Wednesday with a wind speed of 130-140 kmph. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Cyclone Yaas hits Odisha coast, Bengal on high alert
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp