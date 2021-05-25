Pakistan Education Minister tests positive for COVID-19

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood announced on Tuesday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus, but was experiencing "mild symptoms".

"I have tested positive for the coronavirus. I feel fine with mild symptoms. InshAllah will get well soon," he tweeted.

He contracted the infection despite being vaccinated against the coronavirus in March.

Several government officials, as well as Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Dr Arif Alvi, have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic first began in the country in February last year.

So far, Pakistan has reported 905,852 COVID-19 cases and 20,400 deaths.

