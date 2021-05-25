STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

UK opens 14-week consultation to fire 'starting gun' on FTA with India

The UK says it wants a deal that slashes barriers to doing business and trading with India's 2 trillion pound economy and a market of 1.4 billion consumers.

Published: 25th May 2021 08:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2021 08:12 PM   |  A+A-

jobs_offices_employment

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

LONDON: The UK government said on Tuesday that it has kicked off preparations for a free trade agreement (FTA) with India, launching a 14-week consultation to seek the views of the public and business before formal negotiations begin later this year.

UK Trade Secretary Liz Truss said Britain wants a trade deal with India that pushes new frontiers and welcomes wide input from consumers and businesses across all sectors, which will help craft a deal that includes closer cooperation in "future-focused industries" such as science, technology and services, creating high-value jobs across the country.

"We're firing the starting gun on a free trade deal with India - the world's largest democracy, fifth-biggest economy, a nation of 1.4 billion people and a huge market for British goods like whisky, cars and services," said Truss.

"We want an agreement that pushes new frontiers in industries of the future and helps us build a greener, more innovative and more services-led economy that will deliver higher-paying jobs across the country," she said.

The UK says it wants a deal that slashes barriers to doing business and trading with India's 2 trillion pound economy and a market of 1.4 billion consumers.

This includes removing tariffs of up to 150 percent on whisky and 125 percent on British-made cars.

The UK also aims to make it easier for services firms to operate in the Indian market, boosting the UK's status as an international services hub.

India's growing middle-income population and highly connected youth will be the target consumers for the type of goods and services the UK excels in, according to the Department for International Trade (DIT).

"India is one of the world's fastest-growing economies and we share much in common, so we're natural partners," said Ranil Jayawardena, International Trade Minister.

"A trade deal will break down barriers, making it easier for British businesses to sell their wares in India -and secure more investment, better jobs, higher wages, more choice and lower prices here at home," he said.

Before negotiations start, the UK and India must complete a pre-negotiation scoping phase - a period of engagement with businesses and the public.

The public consultation, which runs through to August 31, includes a questionnaire that will gather information from participants about their experiences and priorities when doing business with India.

The DIT said it consults widely across a network of businesses, representative bodies, and trade associations, working with partners as well as members of all the Department's Trade Advisory Groups, to seek the broadest possible range of views to inform our negotiating position ahead of launching trade talks.

The consultation follows the Enhanced Trade Partnership (ETP) agreed at the virtual meeting between UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 4, where they launched a "2030 Roadmap" as a framework for UK-India relations over the next decade.

According to DIT figures, trade between the UK and India stands at around 23 billion pounds in 2019, which both countries want to double by 2030.

The UK government points out that the Enhanced Trade Partnership already creates immediate opportunities for British businesses in India across industries, such as food and drink and life sciences by improving market access.

Non-tariff barriers on fruit and medical devices will be reduced, allowing British businesses to export more of their products to India.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UK government FTA Free Trade Agreement
India Matters
A health worker holds up a Covishield vial. (Photo | EPS)
Covishield seen preventing severe Covid even in breakthrough infections, finds study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Take a break and ring in the hours
For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
In the face of uncertainty, Indians are saving every penny for a rainy day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A wave crashing on the shore at Vizhinjam harbour in Thiruvananthapuram, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Four boats capsize near Kerala's Vizhinjam harbour: One fisherman dead, one missing
Trees move due to strong wind during Cyclone 'Yaas' landfall, at Digha in East Midnapore district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Cyclone Yaas unleashes fury on Odisha-West Bengal coasts, over one crore people affected
Gallery
Cyclone Yaas pounded the beach towns in north Odisha and West Bengal as it hit the coast around 9 am on Wednesday with a wind speed of 130-140 kmph. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Cyclone Yaas hits Odisha coast, Bengal on high alert
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp